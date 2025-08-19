zSpace Empowers Educators with zKnow™: AI-Powered Assistant Delivers Instant Answers, Saving Teachers Valuable Time

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC), a leader in immersive augmented reality (AR) solutions for education, today announced zKnowTM, an intelligent AI assistant that instantly answers educator questions about zSpace's extensive library of immersive learning content and technical resources. Following the success of its award-winning Career Coach AI solution, zKnow represents zSpace's continued leadership in converging artificial intelligence with augmented reality to transform educational experiences.

Immediate Impact for Educators

For the thousands of educators using zSpace's immersive learning platforms daily, zKnow eliminates the frustration of searching through documentation or waiting for support responses. Teachers can now get instant, accurate answers about lesson plans, curriculum alignment, technical setup, and best practices—directly when they need them.

"Every minute a teacher spends searching for information is a minute taken away from student instruction," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO of zSpace. "With zKnow, we're giving educators their time back. Our AI assistant understands the unique context of immersive learning and provides precise, actionable guidance that helps teachers maximize the impact of AR/VR in their classrooms."

Proven AI Leadership in Education

zSpace's introduction of zKnow builds upon the company's established track record of meaningful AI innovation. The company's Career Coach AI, launched in 2024, earned both the prestigious District Administration Top EdTech Products Award and Tech & Learning’s Best of Show Award at ISTELive 24—honors that were awarded again in 2025, reaffirming the sustained impact of zSpace’s AI-powered solutions. This back-to-back recognition underscores zSpace's commitment to purposeful AI integration—technology designed to meet real educator needs rather than chase fleeting trends.

Setting New Standards for Educational Technology

While competitors pursue generic AI implementations, zSpace has developed zKnow as a domain-specific solution that understands the nuances of immersive learning environments. The assistant is trained exclusively on zSpace's comprehensive content library, ensuring responses are not only accurate but also pedagogically sound and aligned with educational standards.

Key differentiators include:

Instant expertise : Immediate access to information about thousands of interactive lessons, activities, and curriculum resources

: Immediate access to information about thousands of interactive lessons, activities, and curriculum resources Context-aware guidance : Understanding of how AR/VR technologies integrate with various subject areas and grade levels

: Understanding of how AR/VR technologies integrate with various subject areas and grade levels Privacy-first design : Secure, education-compliant architecture that protects institutional data

: Secure, education-compliant architecture that protects institutional data Continuous availability: 24/7 support that scales with institutional needs

Accelerating the Future of Immersive Learning

The launch of zKnow positions zSpace at the forefront of a critical market transition. As educational institutions increasingly seek integrated solutions that combine immersive technologies with intelligent support systems, zSpace's unified approach offers a clear competitive advantage.

"We're not just adding AI to our platform—we're reimagining how educators interact with immersive learning tools," added Kellenberger. “zKnow represents our commitment to removing every barrier between teachers and transformative learning experiences."

Market Leadership Through Innovation

zSpace's strategic integration of AI and AR technologies addresses the $8.7 billion immersive learning market's most pressing challenge: adoption complexity. By providing intelligent, always-available support, zKnow reduces implementation barriers and accelerates time-to-value for educational institutions.

The company believes its focus on secure, purpose-built AI will resonate with education decision-makers who prioritize student privacy and regulatory compliance. Unlike general-purpose AI tools, zKnow operates within strict educational data governance frameworks, making it suitable for even the most security-conscious districts.

About zSpace

zSpace, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZSPC) delivers innovative augmented reality (AR) and AI-powered immersive learning experiences that improve educational outcomes and prepare learners for future careers. Serving K-12 STEM, K-12 CTE, post-secondary CTE, and workforce development programs, zSpace accelerates mastery and connects education to real-world applications through dynamic, hands-on content. Trusted by over 3,500 school districts, technical centers, community colleges, and universities, zSpace enables students and educators to safely experience learning that would otherwise be dangerous, impossible, counterproductive, or expensive using traditional methods. Headquartered in San Jose, California, zSpace holds over 70 patents in immersive technology. Our "learning by doing" solutions have been proven to enhance the learning process and drive higher student achievement, as evidenced by a study on the utility of 3D virtual reality technologies for student knowledge gains published in the Journal of Computer Assisted Learning in 2021.

