Inhibikase Therapeutics Strengthens Leadership Team with Appointment of Timothy Pigot as Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer

BOSTON and ATLANTA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) (“Inhibikase” or “Company”), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of pulmonary arterial hypertension (“PAH”), today announced the appointment of veteran biopharma executive Timothy Pigot as the Company’s Chief Commercial and Strategy Officer.

“Tim Pigot is an accomplished pharma industry business leader and a deeply respected expert in the PAH market landscape, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Inhibikase team,” said Mark Iwicki, Chief Executive Officer of Inhibikase. “As we advance IKT-001 toward a late-stage clinical trial in PAH, Tim’s insights into the PAH therapeutic landscape and connections with key thought leaders will be invaluable. We look forward to his guidance and contributions.”

Mr. Pigot is an accomplished pharmaceutical industry executive with over three decades of experience in both large pharma and start up organizations. Most recently he served as Chief Commercial Officer of Aerovate Therapeutics, where he led commercial planning and strategy for the Company’s therapeutic candidate in PAH. Previously Mr. Pigot was Vice President of Marketing for MyoKardia, where he led commercial launch strategy for mavacamten, a first in class cardiac myosin inhibitor. Earlier in his career, Mr. Pigot held several leadership positions at Gilead Sciences and Pfizer, where he led sales, marketing, and operations for products in the PAH, cardiopulmonary, CNS and oncology therapeutic areas. Mr. Pigot earned his Bachelor of Sciences degree from the SUNY Binghamton School of Management.

About Inhibikase (www.inhibikase.com)

Inhibikase Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: IKT) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing therapeutics to modify the course of cardiopulmonary diseases namely, Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (“PAH”), that arise from aberrant signaling through the Abelson Tyrosine Kinase, and type III receptor tyrosine kinases including platelet derived growth factor receptors and c-KIT. Our lead product candidate is IKT-001, a prodrug of imatinib mesylate, for PAH which is an orphan indication. PAH is a progressive, life-threatening disease characterized by pulmonary vascular remodeling and elevated pulmonary vascular resistance that affects approximately 50,000 Americans.

Social Media Disclaimer

Investors and others should note that the Company announces material financial information to investors using its investor relations website, press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts. The Company intends to also use LinkedIn and YouTube as a means of disclosing information about the Company, its services and other matters and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking terminology such as “believes,” “expects,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “anticipates,” “plans,” or similar expressions or the negative of these terms and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that express the Company’s intentions, beliefs, expectations, strategies, predictions or any other statements related to the initiation of the Company’s Phase 2b trial of IKT-001 in PAH and the Company’s future activities, or future events or conditions; and expectations regarding the anticipated contribution of our new leadership team to our operations and progress. These forward-looking statements are based on Inhibikase’s current expectations and assumptions. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause Inhibikase’s actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include our ability to commence and execute a Phase 2b ‘702’ trial to evaluate IKT-001 as a treatment for PAH, as well as such other factors that are included in our periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement in this release speaks only as of the date of this release. Inhibikase undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by any applicable securities laws.

Contacts:

Investor Relations:

Michael Moyer

LifeSci Advisors

mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com