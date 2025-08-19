Superfeet Unveils Sport Ultralight Insole: Featherlight Support and Stability for Sport Athletes

FERNDALE, Wash., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superfeet, the global leader in performance insoles, introduces the Sport Ultralight, a light, yet responsive insole designed specifically for tight-fitting footwear like soccer and football cleats, court shoes and gym trainers, extending Superfeet’s best-in-class performance to sport-focused athletes who demand unrivaled speed, support and stability. Designed to be 25% lighter than traditional insoles, the Sport Ultralight is the first insole to feature Superfeet’s new SuperRev™ foam, a breakthrough innovation that optimizes energy return and durability underfoot. The Sport Ultralight will also be the first product to feature Superfeet’s new branding and updated logo, providing a look into the future of the brand’s design evolution.

Available just in time for back-to-school sports seasons, the highly versatile Sport Ultralight (MSRP: $64.99) features an ultra-thin profile that seamlessly fits in a variety of athletic shoes, without sacrificing the support and performance athletes need to feel and perform their best.

“Superfeet has doubled down on our commitment to serving every kind of athlete with innovation and performance, and the Sport Ultralight was designed to deliver on that promise,” said Matt Gooch, VP of Product and Innovation. “We built it specifically for athletes who demand the highest performing products in a lightweight package, where every ounce of weight matters. Whether that’s on the field, court, road or gym, these athletes can benefit from a performance insole. Designed for the tight-fitting shoes these athletes wear, it’s packed with performance features, including our new SuperRev™ foam, which delivers game-changing energy and durability and will be featured in many new future Superfeet insoles.”

Key features include:

Engineered to be 25% lighter for enhanced agility and energy efficiency.

New SuperRev™ supercritical foam delivers long lasting energy return.

EVOLyte™ carbon-fiber-infused cap for a responsive and lightweight foundation.

Patented ultra-low-profile design is sculpted to fit in tight-fitting performance footwear.

Contoured arch support enhances foot biomechanics and reduces fatigue.

The Sport Ultralight is available Sept. 9, 2025, at select retailers and online at www.superfeet.com.

ABOUT SUPERFEET WORLDWIDE, LLC

Founded more than four decades ago, Superfeet Worldwide emerged from the sports medicine division of Northwest Podiatric Labs and has become a global leader in high-performance insoles. Known for its groundbreaking designs that support athletes in the most demanding conditions, Superfeet continues to advance insole technology to enhance athletic performance. The company donates 1% of sales and countless volunteer hours to initiatives that improve access to movement and sport for future generations. For more information, visit superfeet.com.

