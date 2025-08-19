Snyk Announces its Founding Sponsorship of the First Global Gathering to Attack the AI Security Chasm – the AI Security Summit

SAN FRANCISCO and BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snyk , the leader in secure AI software development, today announced its role as a founding partner in launching the inaugural AI Security Summit , the first global gathering to attack the AI security chasm. Taking place from October 22-23 at the Westin St. Francis in San Francisco, Snyk is partnering with AI.Engineer , the world’s largest community for technical AI Engineers and AI Leaders in the industry, anchored by their flagship event, the AI Engineer World’s Fair, taking place each summer in San Francisco.

The pace of AI innovation is staggering, but safeguards are not keeping up – creating what experts call the “AI security chasm.” Ninety percent of engineers will use AI coding assistants by 2028, up from less than 14 percent in early 20241; but 48 percent of all AI-generated code is currently insecure despite AI's ability to supercharge development2 – with new agentic AI native software risks still being discovered every day, underscoring the need for a dedicated forum to address the AI security gap. Coming at a crucial time, the AI Security Summit will be the first global event dedicated to bringing AI and security leaders together to discuss the new threat surfaces created by AI and the future of security. Addressing this gap in the security maturity for AI now will make for a safer environment as AI permeates the world of business and consumer usage.

The Summit will be the premier event for AI innovators, security leaders, and engineers to learn from and connect with experts shaping the future of secure AI. Over two days, the program will bring together AI thought leaders, engineers, researchers, executives, and policymakers to tackle the most pressing security challenges in AI development.

“This first Summit marks a milestone in software development security,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “The rapid adoption of AI makes it clear that software must have modern, AI-driven security built in. Legacy security designed for on-premise, cloud, and SaaS won’t be enough; highlighting the urgent need for next-generation protection will be a key focus for Snyk at this event.”

Day one will feature an invitation-only leadership track for executives and innovators to set the strategic agenda for secure AI adoption. Both days will deliver practitioner learning sessions for engineers, developers, and security teams, with hands-on technical deep dives and workshops, including:

Securing the AI native SDLC: Embedding safeguards directly into the AI development lifecycle.

Embedding safeguards directly into the AI development lifecycle. Agentic Authentication & Authorization: Managing the identity and permissions of autonomous AI agents.

Managing the identity and permissions of autonomous AI agents. Red Teaming & Threat Modeling: Proactively testing and hardening AI-native applications.

Proactively testing and hardening AI-native applications. Building AI with Confidence: Best practices for deploying GenAI models, orchestrators, and agentic systems securely at scale.

The Summit builds on AI.Engineer’s community of more than 400,000 members worldwide, and interest is already running high. With tracks for both leadership and practitioners, the Summit equips attendees with the strategies, tools, and community needed to build AI systems that are secure at inception and resilient by design.

“No matter how good LLMs get at generating code, engineers cannot abdicate ultimate responsibility for the security of their company and customers’ data,” said Shawn “Swyx” Wang, co-founder, AI.Engineer.

Applications are now open to attend, speak, or sponsor the inaugural AI Security Summit. Capacity is limited, and demand is expected to exceed availability. Apply today at www.aisecuritysummit.com/ .

About the AI Security Summit

The AI Security Summit , presented by founding partners Snyk and AI.Engineer , is the first dedicated global gathering for AI engineers, security leaders, and innovators to address the urgent challenges of securing AI at scale. The Summit unites technical practitioners, executives, and policymakers for keynotes, panels, and hands-on workshops focused on closing the “AI security chasm.” With tracks for both leadership and practitioners, the Summit equips attendees with the strategies, tools, and community needed to build AI systems that are secure at inception and resilient by design. Apply to attend, sponsor, or speak at the Summit at aisecuritysummit.com .



About Snyk

Snyk, the leader in secure AI software development, empowers organizations to build fast and stay secure by unleashing developer productivity and reducing business risk. The company’s AI Trust Platform seamlessly integrates into developer and security workflows to accelerate secure software delivery in the AI Era. Snyk delivers trusted, actionable insights and automated remediation, enabling modern organizations to innovate without limits. Snyk is redefining secure AI-driven software delivery for over 4,500 customers worldwide today.

About AI.Engineer

AI.Engineer is the premier global organization dedicated to connecting AI engineers & AI Leaders in the industry. Its flagship event, the AI Engineer World’s Fair, is an independent, vendor-neutral gathering of more than 6,000 AI Engineers & AI Leaders in San Francisco, featuring 18+ technical tracks over three days. The World’s Fair features curated content from all the major labs (OpenAI, Anthropic, xAI, DeepMind), all the major cloud providers (Microsoft, AWS, Google Cloud), AI hardware innovators (NVIDIA, Tesla, Waymo), top startups (Cursor, Sierra, Unsloth, WorkOS), the best AI developer tools (Sourcegraph, Windsurf, Snyk, Neo4j, Graphite), and enterprises (Salesforce, Mastercard, Jane Street, BlackRock). With a focus on high-quality technical content, a welcoming and engaging atmosphere, and a premium venue & experience, the AI Engineer World's Fair has become the definitive event for AI Engineers and AI leaders to learn, connect, and build the future of AI. Learn more at https://ai.engineer .

