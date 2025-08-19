SpyGlass Pharma Appoints Elizabeth O’Farrell to its Board of Directors





ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SpyGlass Pharma™, a privately held ophthalmic biotechnology company, today announced the appointment of Elizabeth (Liz) O’Farrell to its Board of Directors as an Independent Director and Chair of the Audit Committee, effective immediately. Ms. O’Farrell brings over three decades of industry experience, spanning strategic planning, financial optimization, regulatory compliance and management.

“Liz’s established track record in large, commercial healthcare organizations with deep experience in global finance and operations will be instrumental as we continue to advance our SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform into two pivotal Phase 3 trials this year,” stated Patrick Mooney, Chief Executive Officer of SpyGlass Pharma. “Her prior experience managing multinational organizations and teams nicely complements our existing Board of Directors’ strengths. We look forward to leveraging Liz’s valued insights, guidance and counsel as SpyGlass advances its novel platform to reimagine glaucoma management for patients with glaucoma and other chronic eye conditions.”

“I am excited to join the SpyGlass Board of Directors as the Company prepares to initiate two pivotal Phase 3 trials in patients with moderate open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension,” said Ms. O’Farrell. “I was immediately impressed by the compelling multi-year data already generated by SpyGlass’ Drug Delivery Platform, and I look forward to utilizing my deep experience across finance and operational functions to support the SpyGlass team as they advance a longer-duration alternative for chronic ophthalmic conditions.”

Ms. O’Farrell spent the majority of her accomplished career at Eli Lilly, where she held several executive management positions including General Auditor, CFO of Lilly USA, and SVP of Policy and Finance. Prior to her retirement from Eli Lilly in 2017, she served as the Chief Procurement Officer and Head of Global Shared Services. Ms. O’Farrell’s broad experience in finance includes accounting and reporting, FP&A, operational finance and audit. She currently serves as a board member and as the Audit Committee Chair of Karius Inc., Lensar Inc. (NASDAQ: LNSR) and Geron Corporation, where she also serves as Chair of the Board (NASDAQ: GERN). She also serves as board member and member of the audit and compensation committee of Genmab Corporation (NASDAQ: GMAB), providing important advisory support as the company expanded its commercial footprint in the U.S. Elizabeth earned an M.B.A. in Management Information Systems and B.A. in Accounting from Indiana University Bloomington.

ABOUT SPYGLASS PHARMA

The SpyGlass Drug Delivery Platform with bimatoprost is designed to deliver up to 3 years of bimatoprost to targeted tissues. Patients in the first-in-human study will continue to be followed over time, and the Company plans to share 24-month follow up data at the American Academy of Ophthalmology meeting later this year. SpyGlass completed enrollment in a Phase I/II study in the United States to investigate the safety and efficacy of its platform in a larger patient pool. SpyGlass plans to work with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to advance the program through Phase III clinical trials and ultimately to potential commercial approval.

SpyGlass Pharma was co-founded by Dr. Malik Y. Kahook, M.D., and Glenn Sussman and is located in Southern California. The Company is focused on the development of the world’s first, IOL-mounted, controlled release drug delivery platform capable of delivering multiple years of therapy. The technology was developed in the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers Eye Center of the University of Colorado School of Medicine. For more information, visit: www.spyglasspharma.com.

Media Contact:

Nami Surendranath

+1(212) 418-8981

nsurendranath@dnacommunications.com

Investor Contact:

Ami Bavishi

ami@gilmartinir.com

Nick Colangelo

nick@gilmartinir.com