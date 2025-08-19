A Collector’s Dream in Olive Yellow Green, This 1995 Defender 110 Was Built for the Open Horizon





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s leader in reimagined Land Rovers, proudly introduces Project Daybreak, a custom-built Defender 110 that perfectly balances rugged capability, refined comfort, and timeless heritage. Finished in a striking Olive Yellow Green with a contrasting Cornish Cream roof, Project Daybreak embodies the spirit of exploration, whether carving through city streets or cresting the ridge at first light.

At its heart lies a 430-horsepower LS3 V8 paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission, delivering confident, responsive performance on any terrain. The ECD Air Ride suspension ensures a smooth, adaptable ride, while the stainless-steel exhaust offers a deep, unmistakable note. Heavy-duty stock axles, robust disc brakes with silver calipers, and 18-inch Cornish Cream Sawtooth wheels wrapped in BFG All-Terrain tires complete the build’s go-anywhere stance.

The exterior’s meticulous detailing, Heritage-style grille, Zermatt Silver accents, fold-down steps, and LED roofline work lights, reflects ECD’s philosophy that no element is too small for perfection.

Inside, Project Daybreak welcomes its passengers with RECARO Orthoped front seats wrapped in rich chocolate brown leather, paired with Exmoor and traditional bench seating in the same finish. Heated and cooled front seats, a Land Rover sunroof, and an interior wrapped in a combination of black leather and French Oak wood accents create an environment as inviting as it is functional. The satin-finished hydro-dipped radio console, custom rear A/C console, and hidden storage solutions elevate both style and practicality.

Technology seamlessly integrates with heritage: a touchscreen stereo with wireless CarPlay and Bluetooth, Pioneer audio system with active subwoofer, rear A/C, USB-A and USB-C outlets, 360-degree camera view, digital rearview mirror, remote start, and automatic headlights.

“Project Daybreak is a statement of intent,” said Scott Wallace, Co-Founder of ECD Automotive Design. “It’s for the driver who chases the sunrise, who values craftsmanship as much as capability, especially in a classic turned daily driver.”

With Project Daybreak, ECD once again demonstrates its mastery of blending British heritage with American performance and bespoke design, offering a Defender that’s as at home in the wild as it is in the heart of the city.

Project Daybreak Specifications

Model — 1995 Land Rover Defender 110

Engine — LS3 V8 - 430 HP

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic

Brakes — Stock - Disc Brakes Kit

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Stainless steel

Exterior Color — Olive Yellow Green

Wheels — 18 Inch Sawtooth

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Fold Down Style

Roll Cage — 4 Point

Roof — Cornish Cream

Seat Layout — 2 + 3 + 4

Dash — Puma wrapped in approved leather

Seats — RECARO Orthopeds

Leather — Chocolate and Nero black leather

Stitch Style — Pattern Horizontal Lines

Custom features — Hidden Lock Box and French Oak Wood Panels in Cargo, Hydro-dipped Radio console color - Custom Hydro-Dipped Wood

Area Floor - Satin Finish, add Metal Rivets & Washers

Steering Wheel — MOMO Prototipo

Gauges — Nostalgia VT

Carpet — Standard black

Radio — Touch screen stereo with CarPlay

Subwoofer — Active Sub

Rear AC — Yes

Additional features — Cameras Back-up, power windows, central locking, remote locking and Alarm, remote start, Blind Spot Assistant

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 105 talented and dedicated employees that hold combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K. where its seven employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

