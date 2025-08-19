Jupiter Neurosciences Names NBA Legend Chris Webber as Second Nugevia™ Brand Ambassador

Partnership expands momentum for launch of new longevity supplement line powered by clinical science and performance-driven innovation

Jupiter, Florida, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: JUNS) today announced that Chris Webber, five-time NBA All-Star and Hall of Fame inductee, has joined the Company as the second official brand ambassador for Nugevia™, Jupiter Neurosciences’ new consumer longevity supplement line.





Webber, who played 15 seasons in the National Basketball Association, including standout years with the Sacramento Kings, brings his championship mindset and commitment to peak performance to the Nugevia mission. Over his career, Webber was named NBA Rookie of the Year, earned five All-NBA selections, and left an indelible mark on the game with his skill, vision, and leadership.

“Chris embodies the principles at the core of Nugevia™: longevity, resilience, and elite performance supported by real science,” said Christer Rosén, Chairman and CEO of Jupiter Neurosciences. “His dedication to preparation and his commitment to excellence both on and off the court make him an ideal advocate for our mission to help people look, feel, and perform their best at every stage of life.”

Webber commented, “In my playing days, staying at the top of my game took more than talent, it took discipline, recovery, and science-backed tools to keep my body and mind sharp. I’m a big believer in putting the right things in your body so you can keep giving your best, year after year. Nugevia’s products aren’t just another supplement, they’re built on real clinical research and cutting-edge technology. Whether you’re competing on the court, running a business, or just trying to keep up with your kids, Nugevia gives you that extra edge to perform at your peak.”

Nugevia™ is built on JOTROL™, Jupiter’s patented resveratrol-based micellar delivery platform that has demonstrated significantly enhanced bioavailability and underpins the Company’s clinical-stage CNS therapies. The three debut formulations—GLO, MND, and PWR—are designed to support cellular resilience through intelligent stacking of synergistic ingredients, all enhanced for optimal absorption via the JOTROL™ system.

The Nugevia™ brand reflects Jupiter’s dual-path strategy, advancing clinically validated therapeutics while tapping into the rapidly growing longevity market, projected to reach $8 trillion by 2030. This consumer-facing arm is expected to create a revenue stream that supports ongoing clinical development, corporate operating costs, and enhances long-term shareholder value.

A digital press kit, including high-resolution product imagery and key brand information, is available at https://ir.jupiterneurosciences.com/.

About Jupiter Neurosciences, Inc.

Jupiter Neurosciences is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company pursuing a dual-path strategy to address neuroinflammation and promote healthy aging. The Company is advancing a therapeutic pipeline targeting central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases, while also expanding into the consumer longevity market with its Nugevia™ product line. Both efforts are powered by JOTROL™, Jupiter’s proprietary, enhanced resveratrol formulation that has demonstrated significantly improved bioavailability. Nugevia brings clinical-grade science to the supplement space, supporting mental clarity, skin health, and mitochondrial function. The Company’s prescription pipeline is focused broadly on CNS disorders, presently with a Phase IIa in Parkinson’s disease, includeing indications such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Mucopolysaccharidoses Type I, Friedreich’s Ataxia, and MELAS. More information may be found on the Company’s website www.jupiterneurosciences.com.

About JOTROL

Resveratrol is one of the world’s most extensively researched molecules. Thorough evaluation has shown that for the compound to be effective, it requires a high C-Max (~300 ng/ml of resveratrol in plasma), achievable only with doses exceeding 3 grams using earlier resveratrol products. Poor bioavailability has been a well-documented issue with resveratrol. Doses over 2 grams have been associated with severe gastrointestinal (GI) side effects, which have prevented the compound from receiving regulatory approval for any indication.

Jupiter Neurosciences (JUNS) conducted a Phase I study demonstrating that JOTROL™ achieves over nine times higher bioavailability compared to resveratrol used in earlier clinical trials (e.g., Turner et al., MCI/Early Alzheimer’s Disease trial, and Yui et al., Friedreich’s Ataxia trial). The results of this Phase I study, which will be cross-referenced in all upcoming JOTROL™ trials, were published in the Journal of Alzheimer’s Disease and AAPS Open in February 2022. JUNS is now advancing JOTROL™ toward a Phase IIa trial in Parkinson’s Disease.

In addition to its therapeutic applications, JOTROL™ serves as the foundation for Jupiter’s Nugevia™ consumer supplement line. By leveraging the same clinically validated delivery technology, Nugevia™ introduces pharmaceutical-grade bioavailability into the wellness space, offering targeted support for cognitive health, skin vitality, and cellular energy.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company’s current expectations, including the Company’s ability to generate revenues from the sale of JOTROL products to consumers through the DTC model. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as “approximates,” “believes,” “hopes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,” “projects,” “intends,” “plans,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company’s final prospectus and other reports it files with the SEC before making any investment decisions regarding the Company’s securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

IR@jupiterneurosciences.com

Investors:

Dave Gentry

RedChip Companies, Inc.

1-407-644-4256

1-800-RED-CHIP (733-2447)

JUNS@redchip.com