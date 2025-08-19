HydroGraph Adds Growth Strategist and Defense Industry Expert Cordell Bennigson to Its Board

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: ‎HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (the “Company” or “HydroGraph”), producer of one of the world’s highest purity graphenes, today announced the appointment of technology executive, military veteran and leadership coach Cordell Bennigson to its board of directors.

Bennigson is currently CEO of R2 Wireless U.S., leading the expansion of spectrum sensing and electromagnetic dominance solutions for defense and critical infrastructure needs. He is also a leadership instructor, executive coach and operating advisor with Echelon Front, which trains and advises Fortune 100 and leading global company teams to grow, adapt and perform at their best. A former U.S. Marine Corps officer and CEO of multiple private equity-backed companies, Bennigson holds an MBA from Harvard Business School.

On joining the board, Bennigson offered, “HydroGraph is at an exciting moment – its technology is proven, the opportunities are significant, and the team is ready to scale. I’m excited to bring my experience in growing and leading companies to help the team at HydroGraph commercialize its breakthrough graphene technology across multiple industries.”

“Cordell brings strong business development experience in the technology sector along with the expertise of an advisor who has led multiple companies through growth and transformation. His military background has trained him to take an action-oriented approach and provides HydroGraph with critical insights into that sector as we continue to open new opportunities in multiple end markets. We are excited to have him on the board,” said HydroGraph’s Kjirstin Breure, who was named Board Chair this past June.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. produces pristine graphene through its patented explosion synthesis process, delivering superior purity, energy efficiency, and batch-to-batch consistency. As one of the very few Verified Graphene Producers® certified by The Graphene Council, HydroGraph sets a new industry standard. Learn more at www.hydrograph.com .

