KULR Partners with Amprius and Molicel to Launch KULR ONE Air for Unmanned Aircraft Systems

HOUSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KULR Technology Group, Inc. (NYSE American: KULR) (the "Company" or "KULR"), a Bitcoin-Plus Treasury company that builds a portfolio of frontier technology businesses ranging from high performance energy systems to AI Robotics, today announced strategic partnerships with Molicel, a subsidiary of publicly traded Taiwan Cement (TWSE: 1101.TW), and Amprius Technologies (NYSE: AMPX) to power its new KULR ONE Air (K1A) product line -- a family of advanced battery systems purpose-built for the rapidly expanding unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) market. Initial sample shipments began in July 2025, with volume production scheduled for Q4 2025. KULR will offer both standard off-the-shelf K1A systems for rapid deployment and customizable configurations to meet specific OEM requirements.

The K1A line integrates KULR’s industry-leading thermal management technologies with Amprius’ ultra-high energy density SiCore® cylindrical battery cells and Molicel’s high-power P50B cells. This innovative combination of industry-proven cell technologies delivers superior safety, extended flight times, and enhanced capabilities to support the evolving needs of next-generation UAS missions.

“Our new K1A product line represents a pivotal step forward in bringing space-proven technologies to the UAS market,” said Michael Mo, CEO of KULR Technology Group. “We’ve built our legacy on delivering energy and thermal solutions for applications where failure is not an option. With K1A, we’re applying that same level of performance and reliability to advanced unmanned aircraft systems, which are slated to become more common in our everyday lives.”

Engineered for Next-Generation Unmanned Systems

Built on KULR’s decade-long heritage in aerospace and defense, including collaborations with NASA, the K1A battery systems are designed for the demanding operational conditions of fixed-wing, rotary, and eVTOL drone platforms.

Key features of the K1A battery line include:

Lightweight, high-performance lithium-ion chemistries

Modular, scalable form factors compatible with multiple UAS types

Rugged, field-ready design for operation in extreme environments





“Amprius’ silicon anode battery technology delivers industry-leading 500 Wh/kg energy density in an ultra-lightweight form factor, key to extending flight time and payload capacity in next-generation drones,” said Dr. Kang Sun, CEO of Amprius Technologies. “Pairing our SiCore cells with KULR’s ONE Air product line brings together performance and safety in one integrated solution for advanced defense and commercial UAS missions.”

Frank So, Executive Vice President of Molicel, added: “This collaboration with KULR reflects our shared focus on performance and reliability in mission-critical applications. Our P50B cells are designed for high power output, exceptional cycle life, and robust thermal stability -- ideal for unmanned aerial systems operating in extreme conditions.”

Capitalizing on Explosive Market Growth

According to recent market research, the global drone battery market is projected to grow from $9.5 billion in 2025 to $49.6 billion by 2035, driven by surging demand for autonomous systems in both commercial and defense sectors. KULR’s K1A platform is positioned to capitalize on this growth by offering high-energy-density power solutions optimized for endurance, safety, and mission flexibility.

This announcement comes amid significant policy shifts in U.S. drone strategy. Following executive orders signed by President Donald Trump earlier this summer to boost domestic drone production, Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy recently proposed regulatory reforms that would expand UAS deployment. The proposed rule would eliminate the need for individual flight waivers while mandating onboard collision avoidance systems -- paving the way for broader adoption in sectors like agriculture, emergency response, infrastructure inspection, and last-mile delivery.

