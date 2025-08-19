Guident Announces Appointment of Michael Tessler to Board of Directors

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident Corp. (“Guident”), a leader in autonomous vehicle teleoperation and remote monitoring solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Michael Tessler to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Tessler brings over three decades of leadership experience in the technology and communications sectors. As the former CEO of BroadSoft, Michael Tessler grew the company from its inception to become a global leader in Unified Communications as a Service, with over 2,000 employees serving customers in more than 80 countries, culminating in its acquisition by Cisco Systems for $1.9 billion. Guident believes that his deep expertise in scaling technology businesses and driving innovation will be invaluable as Guident accelerates its growth in the rapidly evolving autonomous mobility market.

“We are honored to welcome Michael Tessler to Guident’s Board of Directors,” said Harald Braun, Chairman and CEO of Guident. “Michael’s established track record in building high-growth technology companies and his visionary leadership will be pivotal as we continue to expand our solutions for safe and reliable remote monitoring and teleoperation of autonomous vehicles.”

“I am excited to join Guident’s Board at such a transformative time for the AV industry,” said Michael Tessler. “Guident’s groundbreaking technology has the potential to redefine safety and reliability in autonomous transportation. I look forward to working with the Board and management team to help guide the company’s strategic direction and growth.”

The appointment of Michael Tessler further strengthens Guident’s Board of Directors as the company continues to develop and deploy innovative teleoperation solutions for autonomous vehicles and robots, supporting the advancement of safe and intelligent mobility.

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more, visit Guident's website at www.guident.com.

