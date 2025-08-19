La Rosa Holdings Corp. Reports 27% Year-Over-Year Increase in Revenue to $40.7 Million for First Half of 2025 as Compared to First Half of 2024

Q2 2025 Revenue Increased 22% Year-Over Year to $23.2 Million as Compared to Q2 2024

CELEBRATION, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- La Rosa Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: LRHC) (“La Rosa” or the “Company”), a real estate and PropTech company, today provided a business update and reported financial results for the for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 22% year-over-year to $23.2 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $19.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.
  • Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $3.9 million to $19.7 million, or 24%, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $15.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024
  • Property management revenue increased by approximately $326 thousand to approximately $3.1 million, or 12%, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $2.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024
  • Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $33 thousand to $188 thousand, or approx. 21% for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $155 thousand for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $266 thousand, or 17%, year-over-year, to $1.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 from $1.6 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024

H1 2025 Financial Highlights

  • Total revenue increased 27% year-over-year to $40.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $32.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024.
  • Residential real estate services revenue increased by approximately $7.9 million to $34.0 million, or 30%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $26.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024
  • Property management revenue increased by approximately $758 thousand to approximately $6.1 million, or 14%, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $5.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024
  • Real Estate Brokerage Services (Commercial) revenue increased by approximately $60 thousand to $245 thousand, or approx. 33% for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $185 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024
  • Gross profit increased by approximately $642 thousand, or 23%, year-over-year, to $3.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 from $2.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024

Joe La Rosa, CEO of La Rosa, commented, “We delivered strong financial performance in both the second quarter and first half of 2025. Total revenue increased 22% in Q2 2025 and 27% for the first half 2025, as compared to the same periods of 2024, driven by continued strength in our residential real estate services, which grew 24% in Q2 2025 and 30% in the first half of 2025, as compared to the same periods of 2024. Gross profit improved 17% in Q2 2025 and 23% in the first half of 2025, year-over-year, underscoring the scalability of our model and our ability to convert top-line growth into stronger margins. As of July 31, 2025, our agent network has grown to over 3,100 agents in the US. Our strategy remains focused on building high-performing offices, advancing agent success, and driving both national and international expansion. Our flexible brokerage model consistently attracts top-producing agents by offering competitive compensation, including revenue share programs, a 100% commission option with low fees, and additional income opportunities through ancillary services and integrated technology solutions.”

“Looking ahead, we are encouraged by signs of easing mortgage rates, with industry forecasts calling for 30-year fixed rates to decline toward the low-6% range by year-end. This potential trend, combined with improving inventory levels, could help unlock additional demand in the housing market and create further opportunities for growth,” concluded Mr. La Rosa.

Q2 2025 Financial Results

Total revenue for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, was $23.2 million compared to $19.1 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Residential real estate services revenue increased by $3.9 million to $19.7 million, or 24%, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $15.9 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Selling, general and administrative costs, excluding stock-based compensation, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, were approximately $3.8 million, compared to $3.0 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Total operating expenses were $4.3 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3.4 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024, resulting in a loss from operations of $2.5 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $1.8 million for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Other income (expense), net for the three months ended June 30, 2025, increased approximately $81 million compared to other income (expense), net, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in expense in 2025 was primarily due to the gain on extinguishment of incremental warrants for $82.3 million, gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt for $4.1 million, offset by a loss of $5.3 million on the change in fair value of convertible note and warrants.

Net income was $78.5 million, or $115.11 basic and $15.25 diluted income per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $(12.49) basic and diluted loss per share, for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in income in the second quarter was primarily due to the reversal of the loss for the first quarter of 2025 tied to the Incremental Warrants and Convertible Note.

About La Rosa Holdings Corp.

La Rosa Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: LRHC) is transforming the real estate industry by providing agents with flexible compensation options, including a revenue-sharing model or a fee-based structure with 100% commission. Powered by its proprietary technology platform, La Rosa aims to equip agents and franchisees with the tools they need to deliver exceptional service.

The Company offers both residential and commercial real estate brokerage services, as well as technology-driven products and support for its agents and franchise partners. Its business model includes internal services for agents and external offerings for the public, spanning real estate brokerage, franchising, education and coaching, and property management.

La Rosa operates 26 corporate-owned brokerage offices across Florida, California, Texas, Georgia, North Carolina, and Puerto Rico. La Rosa also recently started its expansion into Europe, beginning with Spain. Additionally, the Company has six franchised offices and branches and three affiliated brokerage locations in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. The Company also operates a full-service escrow settlement and title company in Florida.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding the Company’s current expectations that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to achieve profitable operations, our ability to successfully integrate acquisitions into our business operations, customer acceptance of new services, the demand for the Company’s services and the Company’s customers' economic condition, the impact of competitive services and pricing, general economic conditions, the successful integration of the Company’s past and future acquired brokerages, the effect of the recent National Association of Realtors' landmark settlement on our business operations, and other risk factors detailed in the Company's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC”). You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and other reports and documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release, and La Rosa does not undertake any responsibility to update any forward-looking statements in this release, except as may be required by applicable law. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites has not been incorporated by reference into this press release.

(Tables follow)
 
La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries   
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
      
  June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 
  (unaudited) (audited) 
Assets     
Current assets:     
Cash $5,095,257  $1,442,901  
Restricted cash  1,965,804   2,137,707  
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $325,627 and $166,504, respectively  1,208,048   931,662  
Other current assets  73,792   1,788  
Total current assets  8,342,901   4,514,058  
      
Noncurrent assets:     
Property and equipment, net  7,663   9,411  
Right-of-use asset, net  1,082,948   997,715  
Intangible assets, net  5,423,815   5,840,080  
Goodwill  8,012,331   8,012,331  
Other long-term assets  37,959   33,831  
Total noncurrent assets  14,564,716   14,893,368  
Total assets $22,907,617  $19,407,426  
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity     
Current liabilities:     
Accounts payable $2,451,504  $2,376,704  
Accrued expenses  649,421   738,065  
Contract liabilities  134,121   7,747  
Line of credit  2,332   148,976  
Derivative liability     1,607,544  
Advances on future receipts     618,681  
Accrued acquisition cash consideration  140,000   381,404  
Notes payable, current  148,757   2,187,673  
Lease liability, current  407,905   473,733  
Total current liabilities  3,934,040   8,540,527  
      
Noncurrent liabilities:     
Note payable, net of current  8,697,337   1,475,064  
Security deposits and escrow payable  1,965,804   2,137,707  
Lease liability, noncurrent  711,687   545,759  
Other liabilities  2,950   32,950  
Total non-current liabilities  11,377,778   4,191,480  
Total liabilities  15,311,818   12,732,007  
      
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)     
      
Stockholders' equity:     
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized; 2,000
Series X shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December 31,
2025, respectively		       
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 6,000 shares authorized; 6,000 Series B
shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025.		  1     
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 2,050,000,000 shares authorized;
729,039 and 273,122 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and December
31, 2025, respectively		  73   27  
      
Additional paid-in capital  47,279,861   29,123,747  
Accumulated deficit  (43,852,040)  (26,555,319) 
Total stockholders' equity — La Rosa Holdings Corp. shareholders  3,427,895   2,568,455  
Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  4,167,904   4,106,964  
Total stockholders' equity  7,595,799   6,675,419  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $22,907,617  $19,407,426  


La Rosa Holdings Corp. and Subsidiaries 
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations 
(unaudited)

 
  Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 
   2025   2024   2025   2024  
Revenue $23,214,218  $19,051,420  $40,728,612  $32,140,319  
          
Cost of revenue  21,361,990   17,465,109   37,338,716   29,392,011  
          
Gross profit  1,852,228   1,586,311   3,389,896   2,748,308  
          
Operating expenses:         
Sales and marketing  606,298   212,608   1,169,447   445,335  
General and administrative  3,201,053   2,740,156   6,928,578   5,062,011  
Stock-based compensation — general and administrative  507,457   473,972   2,422,308   3,665,110  
Total operating expenses  4,314,808   3,426,736   10,520,333   9,172,456  
          
Loss from operations  (2,462,580)  (1,840,425)  (7,130,437)  (6,424,148) 
          
Interest expense, net  (182,807)  (78,607)  (207,148)  (98,859) 
Gain (loss) on extinguishment of debt  4,113,000      3,961,075     
Amortization of debt discount     (264,101)  (63,160)  (320,104) 
Change in fair value of derivative liability     (83,100)  899,874   (88,100) 
Loss on issuance of senior secured convertible note and warrants        (128,836,250)    
Change on fair value of convertible note and warrants  (5,315,000)     31,830,000     
Gain on extinguishment of incremental warrants  82,299,000      82,299,000     
Other income (expense), net  11,491      11,265     
Income (loss) before provision for income taxes  78,463,104   (2,266,233)  (17,235,781)  (6,931,211) 
Benefit from income taxes             
Net Income (loss)  78,463,104   (2,266,233)  (17,235,781)  (6,931,211) 
Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries  43,246   53,839   60,940   (12,343) 
Net income (loss) after noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries  78,419,858   (2,320,072)  (17,296,721)  (6,918,868) 
Less: Deemed dividend  89,031      275,264   230,667  
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $78,330,827  $(2,320,072) $(17,571,985) $(7,149,535) 
          
Income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders         
Basic $115.11  $(12.49) $(32.00) $(40.08) 
Diluted $15.25  $(12.49) $(32.00) $(40.08) 
          
Weighted average shares used in computing net income (loss) per share of common stock attributable to common stockholders         
Basic  680,504   185,813   549,104   178,366  
Diluted  5,135,893   185,813   549,104   178,366  

