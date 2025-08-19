Palladio AI Launches with Backing from Griffin Gaming Partners to Reinvent Product-Led Growth

San Francisco, CA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palladio AI, a new intelligence platform for product-led teams, today announced its launch with investment from Griffin Gaming Partners, one of the world's leading venture funds focused exclusively on gaming.

Founded by David Purdy and George Zhang, Palladio is built for teams making high-stakes decisions every day. Purdy led Uber’s machine learning platform, Michelangelo, and was Chief Data Officer at Chime. Zhang helped shape the user experience of products used by billions at Google and Uber. Together, they saw the same broken pattern everywhere: smart teams drowning in data, but paralyzed when it mattered most.

“I’ve watched brilliant product teams make bad decisions. Not because they weren’t capable, but because they couldn’t see clearly or move fast enough,” said David Purdy, Founder and CEO. “That’s why we built Palladio. Product growth shouldn’t be reactive. You should know, right now, what’s working, what’s broken, and what needs to change. Our goal is to improve the pace, hit rate, impact of innovation, and give game teams what we think of as revenue and retention superpowers.”

Palladio helps product teams identify problems early, prioritize quickly, and act before momentum is lost. It doesn’t require digging through dashboards. It tells you what’s changing and why, while you still have time to respond, especially around core drivers like user acquisition, retention, and monetization.

The company’s first focus is mobile games: fast, volatile, and fiercely competitive. It’s where product decisions carry the most weight, and where Palladio can make the biggest impact.

“Games are unforgiving. You launch a new feature and you know within hours if it’s resonating or failing,” said George Zhang, Co-founder and Chief Product Officer. “That urgency demands a smarter system. If we can help teams succeed here, we can set a new standard for how games are designed, built, and monetized.”

Griffin Gaming Partners led Palladio’s investment, recognizing the company’s potential to shape the future of product development in games.

“We’ve seen what David and George can build: ML systems that power billions in historical value,” stated Griffin Gaming Partners. “We’re excited to support them as they bring that same product vision and technical depth to gaming.”

Palladio is currently in closed beta with select partners and is actively hiring across machine learning and AI, data, and engineering. The company is based in San Francisco.

About Palladio.ai

Palladio AI is a product and growth intelligence platform designed to help teams move faster, make smarter decisions, and build with confidence. Palladio’s team brings decades of leadership experience in AI and product at Uber, Google, Chime, Apple, and Meta. Palladio equips teams to uncover what’s working, catch what’s not, and act before momentum is lost. It’s AI that powers growth. Backed by Griffin Gaming Partners, Palladio is headquartered in San Francisco. Learn more at https://www.palladio.ai/

About Griffin Gaming Partners

Griffin Gaming Partners is one of the world’s leading venture capital firms focused on the global gaming market with over $1.5B in assets under management. Griffin invests in seed through growth stages across software infrastructure, content, and platforms in gaming. For more information visit: www.griffingp.com

Attachment