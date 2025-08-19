Johnny Rockets Serves up Nostalgia with New Retro-Inspired Beverages

Classic Burger Concept Launches MUG® Root Beer Float & STARRY® Shirley Temple Drinks in Partnership with PEPSI®

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Johnny Rockets, the timeless, all-American burger chain owned by FAT Brands Inc., is teaming up with PEPSI® to launch two limited-time beverage offerings that are guaranteed to refresh taste buds and bring back the golden age of soda. Available now through the end of the year, guests can step back in time and enjoy the new MUG® Root Beer Float and STARRY® Shirley Temple at participating locations nationwide.

Each new drink offering provides a modern twist on a fan-favorite beverage, the perfect complement to Johnny Rockets’ classic American fare. Guests can sip on the MUG Root Beer Float, which combines real vanilla ice cream with bold, fizzy MUG Root Beer for a nostalgic treat, or the STARRY Shirley Temple, which blends cherry syrup and refreshing STARRY, topped with a maraschino cherry for the ultimate sweet sip.

“Johnny Rockets has always strived to bring the timeless, retro diner experience to life, and these new beverage offerings are no exception,” said Laura Vandevier, Senior Director of Marketing at Johnny Rockets. “We’re excited to partner with PEPSI to serve up a little nostalgia and give fans two new ways to cool off and enjoy a blast from the past.”

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual and polished casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 18 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Smokey Bones, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Johnny Rockets

Founded in 1986 on Melrose Avenue in Los Angeles, Johnny Rockets is a world-renowned international franchise that offers high-quality, innovative menu items including Certified Angus Beef® cooked-to-order hamburgers, veggie burgers, chicken sandwiches, crispy fries, and rich, delicious hand-spun shakes and malts. With over 250 locations in 25 countries around the globe, this dynamic lifestyle brand offers friendly service and upbeat music contributing to the chain’s signature atmosphere of relaxed, casual fun.

For more information, visit www.johnnyrockets.com .

