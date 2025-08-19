Payscale Partners with Korn Ferry to Bring Best-In-Class Executive Compensation Directly to Customers

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payscale Inc., the leading provider of compensation intelligence solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with Korn Ferry, a global consulting firm. The collaboration addresses a critical market need, as Payscale’s 2025 Compensation Best Practices Report reveals 70% of organizations with more than 750 employees rely on traditional salary survey data to inform their pay decisions.

The partnership eliminates the need for complex spreadsheets by providing Payscale customers with access to Korn Ferry Pay, which integrates directly into the Payscale platform. Korn Ferry’s extensive compensation data set encompasses pay data and benchmarks based on information from 31,000 organizations and more than 28 million employees from nearly 160 countries, enabling organizations to stay current with market changes and ensure competitive compensation at all levels.

“Transforming pay into a strategic advantage is the fuel organizations need for lasting success and business growth,” Payscale CEO Chris Hays said. “To do that, organizations need trusted and explainable data to inform confident, defensible decisions.”

Payscale’s commitment to providing customers with reputable data aligns with Korn Ferry’s global footprint and data breadth. Together, Payscale’s customers have comprehensive market representation across key industries to make strategic and impactful compensation decisions.

“A successful compensation strategy starts with transparent data,” said Mathias Herzog, Head of Korn Ferry’s Digital Solution and President of the firm’s Global Technology Practice. “Our partnership with Payscale empowers organizations with trusted data and scalable technology so they can navigate the complex talent landscape with confidence.”

While traditional salary data remains foundational to compensation strategy, many executive pay models fall short due to outdated benchmarking practices and misaligned incentive structures. Payscale and Korn Ferry will lead HR leaders in rethinking the playbook on executive pay and governance in a webinar on August 26.

Learn more about Payscale’s partnerships at www.payscale.com/marketplace.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry is a global consulting firm that powers performance. We unlock the potential in your people and unleash transformation across your business—synchronizing strategy, operations, and talent to accelerate performance, fuel growth, and inspire a legacy of change. That’s why the world’s most forward-thinking companies across every major industry turn to us—for a shared commitment to lasting impact and the bold ambition to Be More Than.

About Payscale

Payscale is the original compensation innovator for organizations who want to scale their business with pay and transform their largest investment into their greatest advantage. With decades of innovation in sourcing reputable data and developing AI-powered tools, Payscale delivers actionable insights that turn pay from a cost to a catalyst. Its suite of solutions — Payfactors, Marketpay, and Paycycle — empower 65% of the top companies in the U.S. and businesses like Panasonic, ZoomInfo, Chipotle, AccentCare, University of Washington, American Airlines, and TJX Companies.

Create confidence in your compensation. Payscale.

To learn more, visit www.payscale.com.

Payscale Contact: Press@Payscale.com

Korn Ferry Contact: michele.lally@kornferry.com