PropUp Introduces New Features to Inspection App Enhancing Accuracy and Speed for Maintenance Teams

AUSTIN, TX, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropUp, a leading innovator in operational solutions for the multi and single-family rental housing industry, today announced a major upgrade to its inspection app, introducing high-definition video inspections and time-stamped photo capture. These two new capabilities will enable maintenance teams to complete inspections faster, more accurately improve diagnostics, and reduce maintenance call-backs. The features were developed in direct response to a request from Point Guard Management, with delivery from initial concept to launch in just 31 days, underscoring PropUp’s commitment to rapid innovation and customer-driven development.

“We are constantly listening to our clients and building solutions they actually need,” said William Gottfried, CEO of PropUp. “This inspection app update is a perfect example of that commitment. With HD video capture and time-stamped photography, our users can dramatically increase the accuracy of their inspections, streamline move-ins and move-outs, and protect themselves from unreasonable disputes.”

With this latest update, PropUp users can now capture high-definition video on any item in every area of the inspection, directly within PropUp’s mobile app inspection workflow. This enhancement speeds up inspection processes – and is particularly valuable on high-volume inspections like move-outs and move-ins – while improving accuracy by capturing real-time detail that static photos can miss. In parallel, all in-app photos are now automatically time-stamped and dated, helping operators verify inspection timing, reduce disputes and separate internal documentation from external uploads with confidence. The update includes:

Video Inspections:

• Take unlimited videos to document move-outs, preventative maintenance, asset tracking, resident concerns, incident reports, and due diligence walks

• Cut inspection time from 30 minutes to 3 minutes without losing detail

• Reduce technician go-backs by more than 50% by capturing accurate, diagnostic-level information the first time

Time-Stamped Photos:

• Verify inspection timing, location, and condition with accuracy

• Differentiate in-app photos from manual uploads for added transparency

• Resolve resident disputes with confidence backed by data

“We brought a real-world challenge to PropUp, and in just a month, they delivered a solution that will make a big impact across our portfolio,” said Tim Farha, President of Point Guard Management. “In my experience with software providers, this kind of responsiveness is rare and invaluable.”

PropUp is a full maintenance and facilities suite that integrates with residential property management software, delivering a suite of tools designed to elevate operational efficiency and team performance. PropUp’s customizable KPIs help track timelines, centralize maintenance operations, reduce time-to-turn and vacancy loss, and unlock new revenue opportunities. The intuitive interface ensures fast adoption for end-users, providing features that drive accountability and results.

About PropUp:

Founded by operators with decades of multi-family experience and a tech-forward approach to property management, PropUp provides maintenance, facilities, and property operations tools to property managers and owner operators across the United States and Canada. For more information visit: https://www.gopropup.com/