Arteris Wins Gold Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year

CAMPBELL, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arteris, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIP), a leading provider of semiconductor system IP for accelerating chiplet and system-on-chip (SoC) creation, today announced that it was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year in the 22nd Annual International Business Awards®. Arteris’ smart NoC IP, FlexGen, was also recognized with a Silver Stevie® for Achievement in Technology Innovation, and its integration automation software, Magillem Registers, received a Bronze Stevie® award for Achievement in Product Innovation.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2025 IBAs received nominations from organizations and individuals in 78 nations and territories.

"We are immensely proud to be recognized with these three awards, which underscore our commitment to driving innovation and delivering exceptional technology solutions," said K. Charles Janac, president and CEO of Arteris. "Earning Gold for Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year, alongside Silver and Bronze for our FlexGen NoC IP and Magillem Registers software, reflects the dedication of our team and the meaningful impact of our technologies in shaping the future of semiconductors. We are deeply grateful for this acknowledgment and remain steadfast in our pursuit of excellence."

Arteris is a catalyst for chiplet, single-die and multi-die system-on-chip (SoC) innovation as the leading provider of proven semiconductor system IP for the acceleration of silicon development. Arteris Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP and SoC integration automation software enable higher product performance with lower energy consumption and faster time to market. The proven technologies enable better total cost of ownership (TCO) and overall economics for system and semiconductor companies, so innovative companies are free to dream up what comes next, from the AI data center to the smart edge.

“The 2025 International Business Awards have set a new benchmark for excellence,” said Stevie Awards President Maggie Miller. “Our winners have demonstrated remarkable ambition and achievement in reaching their goals. We congratulate them on their well-earned recognition.”

About Arteris

Arteris is a global leader in system IP used in semiconductors to accelerate the creation of high-performance, power-efficient silicon. Arteris network-on-chip (NoC) interconnect IP and system-on-chip (SoC) integration automation software are used by the world's top semiconductor and technology companies to improve overall performance, engineering productivity, reduce risk, lower cost and bring complex designs to market faster. Learn more at arteris.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

© 2004-2025 Arteris, Inc. All rights reserved worldwide. Arteris, Arteris IP, the Arteris IP logo, and the other Arteris marks found at https://www.arteris.com/trademarks are trademarks or registered trademarks of Arteris, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:

Gina Jacobs

Arteris

+1 408 560 3044

newsroom@arteris.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.