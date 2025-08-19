HERE Technologies and Samsara partner to deliver mapping and geolocation capabilities for fleets and logistics operations

SAN FRANCISCO & CHICAGO – HERE Technologies, the leading location data and technology platform, today announced it has partnered with Samsara Inc. (NYSE: IOT), the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, to deliver HERE mapping and geolocation services within Samsara’s Platform. The Samsara Platform helps to improve the safety, efficiency and sustainability of physical operations.

The partnership brings together two leaders in logistics, telematics and location technology to help fleet operations move faster and smarter. By integrating location-based solutions powered by HERE, Samsara will deliver even more precise routing, smarter dispatch and real-time visibility – reducing downtime and improving performance across trucks, buses, delivery vehicles and more.

“We are proud to partner with Samsara to bring new mapping and geolocation services to the Samsara Platform,” said Steve Ciccio, Senior Director of Partnerships at HERE. “Fleet operators today require solutions built with robust, data-driven tools that can provide real-time visibility, insights and updates across the supply chain. This partnership allows us to continue to build and collaborate with Samsara, bringing new capabilities to the Samsara Platform, and leading to improved driver safety, efficiency and sustainability on the road ahead.”

This partnership expands HERE’s mission to empower vehicles with dynamic, real-world mapping and routing capabilities. For Samsara, the integration enhances its platform with rich geospatial intelligence, supporting use cases from last-mile logistics to municipal fleet optimization.

“Our partnership with HERE Technologies builds on our existing geospatial data capabilities to deliver even more value to customers,” said Xing Quan, Director of Product Management at Samsara. “By integrating HERE's advanced mapping services, we can continue to enhance the reliable, real-time insights our users depend on to optimize their operations.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE has been a pioneer in mapping and location technology for 40 years. Today, the HERE location platform is recognized as the most complete in the industry, powering location-based products, services and custom maps for organizations and enterprises across the globe. From autonomous driving and seamless logistics to new mobility experiences, HERE allows its partners and customers to innovate while retaining control over their data and safeguarding privacy. Find out how HERE is moving the world forward at here.com.

About Samsara

Samsara (NYSE: IOT) is the pioneer of the Connected Operations® Platform, which enables organizations that depend on physical operations to harness Internet of Things (IoT) data to develop actionable insights and improve their operations. With tens of thousands of customers across North America and Europe, Samsara is a proud technology partner to the people who keep our global economy running, including the world’s leading organizations across construction, transportation and warehousing, field services, manufacturing, retail, logistics, and the public sector. The company's mission is to increase the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of the operations that power the global economy.

Samsara is a registered trademark of Samsara Inc. All other brand names, product names or trademarks belong to their respective holders.