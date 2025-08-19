Johns Hopkins University Student Receives The SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The SBB Research Group Foundation named Arjit Singh a recipient of its STEM scholarship. The $2,500 award empowers students to create value for society by pursuing higher learning through interdisciplinary combinations of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM).

Arjit Singh, a sophomore, studies neuroscience at Johns Hopkins University. In addition to his undergraduate studies, he conducts research at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, focused on improving surgical outcomes for brain tumor patients. He is also a Child Live Volunteer, which allows him to support children and families as they deal with a hospital stay.

“Arjit is already so committed to his community and the well-being of patients. We are excited to see what he does as he continues in his studies,” said Matt Aven, co-founder and board member of the SBB Research Group Foundation.

For eligibility criteria and more information on the Foundation’s STEM scholarship, please visit https://www.sbbscholarship.com/

About the SBB Research Group Foundation

The SBB Research Group Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that furthers the philanthropic mission of SBB Research Group LLC (SBBRG), a Chicago-based investment management firm led by Sam Barnett, Ph.D., and Matt Aven. The Foundation sponsors the SBB Research Group Foundation STEM Scholarship, supporting students pursuing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) degrees. In addition to its scholarship program, the Foundation provides grants to support ambitious organizations solving unmet needs with thoughtful, long-term strategies.

