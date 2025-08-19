Lyno AI Early Bird Presale Phase Draws Strong Investor Demand





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has reported strong demand during its ongoing presale, with investors actively securing tokens ahead of the Early Bird phase deadline. The surge in participation highlights growing interest in the project as it moves through its early fundraising stages.

The Early Bird phase offers participants an opportunity to obtain tokens before the next stage of the presale, positioning Lyno AI for continued momentum as it advances toward its broader launch.



DOGE/SHIB a Historical Parallel

Both DOGE and SHIB got a swift investor adoption in their launch stages led by community pace and low barriers of entry. The two tokens have capitalized on their market positioning to reach different investors. The success of this shows the possibilities of a project that has substantial initial support.

Lyno AIs Accelerating Energy

The Early Bird presale (at a rate of $0.050 per Lyno AI) has already sold out 289 733.988 of 16 million of the issued tokens. This will be followed by a phase where prices will increase to 0.055 imposing urgency in early participation. The project is audited by Cyberscope which gives a sense of assurance of security verification.

Answers to Why Investors are Rushing In

The cross-chain arbitrage protocol of Lyno AI runs using the decentralized, AI-driven platform that works on more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains. It works through its architecture, which includes data aggregation, algorithmic trade scoring, automated execution and profit settlement, which essentially provides efficient trading. This new scheme can be compared to the disruptive attractiveness of DOGE and SHIB.

Desire to Exclusive Incentives Drives Participation

By investing more than 100 dollars, presale participants will receive access to the Lyno AI Giveaway, where the prize of 100K tokens is distributed. To make the early adopters more enticing, 10K tokens will be issued to 10 investors. These incentives are a reflection of the community-oriented plans that catapulted DOGE and SHIB.

Friendly Payments: Tokens are obtainable with ETH, USDT or USDC through the MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

Governance Rights: The holders of the tokens have a right to upvote on the changes to the protocol and the structure of fees.

Staking Rewards: Stakers can receive up to 60 percent of the amounts of protocol fee earnings, increasing long-term equity.



Tap Into the Opportunity before the Prices increase

As the Early Bird phase is about to expire, investors are advised to rush and seize Lyno AI tokens before it starts soaring to a price of 0.055. A solid momentum and an audited security feature makes the project stand out among the projects in the field of decentralized finance. The entrance into it early can provide a strategic point of entry with high chances of returns.

Conclusion

Lyno AI is taking the profitability lead in AI-enhanced cross-chain arbitrage, resonating DOGE and SHIB early triumph. It has a powerful technology that has been audited by Cyberscope and tantalizing offers that make it an opportunity to buy. Investors are encouraged to hurry before the presale moves on.

For more information about LYNO visit the links below:

Website: https://lyno.ai/

Buy Presale: https://lyno.ai/#presale

Whitepaper: https://lyno.ai/whitepaper.pdf

Twitter/X: https://x.com/Lyno_AI

Telegram: https://t.me/lyno_ai

Win 100k: https://gleam.io/KCCV3/lyno-ai-giveaway

Contact Details:

LYNO AI

contact@lyno.ai

Disclaimer: This content is provided by LYNO AI. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed. Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility. GlobeNewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e6561b6d-dcfc-4df8-8df0-ef875e0c102b