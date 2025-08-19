Darktrace Named a 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Customers’ Choice for Email Security Platforms

Cambridge, UK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Darktrace, a global leader in AI for cybersecurity, has been named a Customers’ Choice in the 2025 Gartner® Peer Insights™ Voice of the Customer for Email Security Platforms.

Darktrace / EMAIL™ has an overall rating of 4.8 out of 5 in the Email Security Platforms market, based on 322 veriﬁed reviews as of August 2025 from end-users who have adopted and deployed the solution across their organization. As a Customers’ Choice, Darktrace / EMAIL met or exceeded the market average across two key areas: Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

“Email is one of the most targeted and vulnerable entry points for organizations, as phishing and other social engineering attacks accelerate in volume and sophistication as a result of generative AI,” said Chris Kozup, Chief Marketing Officer, at Darktrace. “We launched Darktrace / EMAIL in 2019 and have grown rapidly to support email security for over 5,000 organizations around the world, helping to protect them from sophisticated and novel email compromises. We are honored to be recognized as a Customers’ Choice for email security and are committed to delivering an exceptional experience and cutting-edge innovations for cyber defenders who put their trust in us every day.”

Organizations of all sizes across industries and regions rely on Darktrace / EMAIL to detect novel threats in the inbox and beyond. Darktrace / EMAIL catches threats that other email security solutions miss and responds to threats up to 30 times faster1. That is why it is trusted by organizations including Aviso, Bet365, Bristows, DTC Communications, HARMAN International, and more. Among the 322 reviews as of August 2025, customers highlight Darktrace’s advanced AI approach, intuitive user interface, and customer support:

"Darktrace EMAIL is the best email protection tool I have come across; it is completely based on AI with self-learning. The email filtering is so efficient and accurate that no other tool can compete in the market. It automatically detects and applies actions to emails, including links and attachments within them. This tool requires minimal human intervention, which is only when required." - System Security Engineer, IT Services

“Darktrace Email delivers impressive threat detection and best of all, autonomous response and protects us better than other brands we have tried. Its AI drastically improved our email security without disrupting employee work. It’s set and forget. They were the pioneers in AI and it truly learns and uses past history also." - IT Manager, Consumer Goods Industry

"Cyber-security is critical to organisations and is built on firm foundations. From the outset Darktrace led with a customer focused approach and I have built up a great relationship with my Customer Success Manager and EMEA Team Lead." - Head of IS, Energy and Utilities Industry

"My overall experience with Darktrace Email has been nothing short of exceptional. The service delivers on its promises, providing robust and intelligent protection that significantly enhances our email security posture. The advanced AI capabilities truly set it apart from traditional solutions, offering a proactive and adaptive defense against the ever-evolving threat landscape." - Systems Administration Senior Specialist, Manufacturing Industry

Recent Innovations in Darktrace / EMAIL

Darktrace / EMAIL, part of the Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™, is built on the company’s proprietary Self-Learning AI, a multi-layered AI approach that strategically combines different AI methods, techniques and capabilities. Darktrace / EMAIL combines behavioral and content analysis across inbound, outbound, and lateral mail, and Microsoft Teams, to identify threats across the entire messaging ecosystem.

With more than 12.6 million malicious emails detected by Darktrace between January to May 2025 alone, it’s clear that threat actors are applying AI to make email attacks more sophisticated, scalable and difficult to detect. Darktrace continues to extend the capabilities of Darktrace / EMAIL with new features recently added, including:

Support for Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) in Darktrace / EMAIL-DMARC so that organizations can display verified brand logos in inboxes while providing a fully integrated, AI-driven DMARC solution that simplifies enforcement, enhances phishing resistance, and eliminates the need for additional tooling.

AI-generated business email compromise (BEC) simulations are now available in Darktrace / Proactive Exposure Management™ using behavioral data and known correspondence to craft realistic, high-fidelity phishing scenarios. These simulations mimic the tone, language and context of real-world threats, making them more effective at preparing users for modern social engineering tactics, like those powered by AI.

Full Japanese language support across its user interface, including AI-generated narratives, contextual banners, and warning tags.

Granular Microsoft 365 response actions, providing selective blocking of access to SharePoint, Outlook and Teams using conditional access. This enables Darktrace’s AI-powered autonomous response to precisely stop threats without interrupting business operations.

An integration between Darktrace / EMAIL and Microsoft Defender for Office 365, delivering a Unified Quarantine experience that empowers security teams with seamless visibility, control, and response across both platforms.

About Darktrace

Darktrace is a global leader in AI for cybersecurity that keeps organizations ahead of the changing threat landscape every day. Founded in 2013, Darktrace provides the essential cybersecurity platform protecting organizations from unknown threats using its proprietary AI that learns from the unique patterns of life for each customer in real-time. The Darktrace ActiveAI Security Platform™ delivers a proactive approach to cyber resilience to secure the business across the entire digital estate – from network to cloud to email. It provides pre-emptive visibility into the customer’s security posture, transforms operations with a Cyber AI Analyst™, and detects and autonomously responds to threats in real-time. Breakthrough innovations from our R&D teams in Cambridge, UK, and The Hague, Netherlands have resulted in over 200 patent applications filed. Darktrace’s platform and services are supported by over 2,400 employees around the world who protect nearly 10,000 customers across all major industries globally. To learn more, visit http://www.darktrace.com.

