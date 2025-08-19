Branded Legacy, Inc. Partners with McMaster University: Revolutionizing Addiction Treatment Through Cutting-Edge Clinical Research and Regulatory Pathways

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN -- Branded Legacy, Inc. ( OTC: BLEG ), a leading diversified holdings company dedicated to pioneering health and wellness solutions, today announced a groundbreaking strategic partnership between its wholly-owned subsidiary, Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, and McMaster University, one of the world's top medical universities renowned for its influential research in addiction medicine, clinical trials, and guideline development at state, provincial, national, and international levels. This collaboration will focus on evaluating Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's innovative products for populations affected by addictions, leveraging McMaster's expertise in groundbreaking research and its access to world leaders in the field.

The partnership unites the clinical research prowess of McMaster University with the real-world experience of Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's scientists in addictions medicine, paving the way for rigorous evaluations, multiple clinical trials, and regulatory submissions for Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's drug devices and new compounds. This alliance is set to drive the development of accessible, cost-effective interventions that address acute overdose deaths, minimize drug-related harms, and support long-term recovery for addicted populations.

Professor Ed Mills of McMaster University commented, "The collaboration between Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group and the faculty here allows us to further our deep commitment to addressing the needs for treatments in addictions and the rigorous evaluations of interventions that can save lives. In addition to the many clinical research projects at McMaster University and the enormous populations we work with that are affected by addictions, these populations also have a long history of collaboration with researchers ensuring we have access to the people needed for meaningful clinical research."

Amin Janmohamed, CEO of Branded Legacy, Inc., stated, "This partnership marks a pivotal step for our subsidiary, Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, as we enter into drug development and the need for rigorous evaluations of the drugs and interventions we develop. Few universities are as well recognized for their expertise in clinical research and methodology as McMaster University, and this partnership will lead to multiple clinical trials and evaluations needed for submission to regulators. The intellectual rigour created through this partnership is outstanding."

At the heart of Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's mission, under the strategic oversight of Branded Legacy, Inc., is the creation of new interventions that save lives quickly for those impacted by addictions—starting with preventing acute deaths through overdose, reducing harms from drug use, and ultimately helping individuals achieve reduced dependency. Together, Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group and McMaster University are committed to building interventions that can be developed rapidly, affordably, and accessibly for the populations in greatest need, scaling from local innovation to global impact.

Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's flagship product exemplifies this approach: a patented all-in-one intranasal naloxone delivery device that introduces a novel strategy to meet the evolving needs of opioid-addicted populations. This technology overcomes critical market limitations, such as high costs, inconsistent dosing, and cumbersome systems, by streamlining manufacturing and improving dose precision. Amid a naloxone market projected to surge from $371 million in 2022 to over $1.16 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of approximately 11.9%, this partnership positions Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group, under Branded Legacy, Inc., to capture significant share through enhanced clinical validation and regulatory pathways.

By combining McMaster's scientific rigor with Bio-Legacy Evaluative Group's embedded knowledge in North American and global addiction communities, the partnership establishes a scalable industry model that meets regulatory and buyer requirements with both academic expertise and practical insights. This collaboration not only addresses pressing societal needs but also fuels long-term growth for Branded Legacy, Inc., enhancing shareholder value through innovative, life-saving advancements.

