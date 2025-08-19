NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF STATE FIRE MARSHALS and NATIONAL FIRE SPRINKLER ASSOCIATION RESPOND TO TRAGIC ASSISTED LIVING FIRE IN MASSACHUSETTS

Linthicum Heights, MD, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On the night of July 13th, 2025, a devastating fire broke out at Gabriel House, an assisted living facility in Fall River, Massachusetts. The fire that claimed the lives of ten residents and impacted the lives of countless others is still under investigation by the State Fire Marshal and the District Attorney’s office.

Recent news reports suggest that the fire sprinklers in use at Gabriel House had been recalled. If these reports are accurate, this could explain the tragic loss of life: neither NFSA nor NASFM are aware of a multiple-fatality fire in a structure with a properly installed and maintained sprinkler system.

"Although investigations continue, it is essential that we stay dedicated to fully understanding the details of this tragedy,” explains Chief Butch Browning, National Association of State Fire Marshals (NASFM) Executive Director. “Achieving this will involve a comprehensive fact-finding process that should proceed deliberately and without haste. We will be collaborating closely with our fire safety partners to examine every aspect of the fire response and protection systems, with the goal of preventing future incidents and safeguarding vulnerable communities."

Gabriel House, which opened in 1999, is a non-profit facility with 100 single-bed units. Approximately 70 residents were living in the facility before the fire. According to records, the building was built in 1966 and had fire sprinklers installed in the 1990s. While it is possible that the fire sprinklers in the Gabriel House could be recalled fire sprinklers, it is known from police body cameras that some fire sprinklers were operating. It is certain that the actions of the firefighters and the operating fire sprinkler saved countless lives.

“Fire sprinklers save lives every day in this type of facility across this country, but these saves aren’t reported in the news,” says NFSA President Shane Ray. “The fire protection community of this country wants to know everything that contributed to this tragedy that has never occurred in our country in a sprinklered building.”

NFSA has a program titled “Fire Sprinklers and Firefighters... Partners in Protection. ”The modern fire environment with emerging technologies, more contents in our homes than ever, and limited mobility of the residents in these types of facilities are challenging fire sprinklers and fire departments like never before. NFSA values their partnership with NASFM and other leading fire service organizations who embrace the program and are willing to collaborate together.

“The NFSA, in partnership with the National Association of State Fire Marshals, stands ready to support the State Fire Marshal and his team with resources and expertise as additional information emerges through the course of the investigation,” adds NFSA President Ray. “NFPA 25 is referenced and enforceable by both U. S. fire codes. We urge authorities nationwide to ensure all fire protection system inspections are up to date in accordance with NFPA 25, Standard for the Inspection, Testing, and Maintenance of Water-Based Fire Protection Systems, and to apply NFPA 13E, Recommended Practice for Fire Department Operations in Properties Protected by Sprinkler and Standpipe Systems.”

NFSA wants to create a more fire-safe world and works to heighten the awareness of the importance of fire sprinkler systems from homes to high-rises and all occupancies in between. The Association is an inclusive organization made up of dedicated and committed members of a progressive lifesaving industry. This industry manufactures, designs, supplies, installs, inspects, and services the world’s most effective system in saving lives and property from uncontrolled structural fires.

For more information about fire sprinklers, how they work and access to additional resources and information, visit www.nfsa.org for the latest material, statistics, and a dedicated team of fire safety advocates ready to serve all stakeholders to fulfill the vision of a safer world.