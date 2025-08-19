Aeroflow Health Ranks No. 2,398 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, has announced that Aeroflow Health is No. 2,398 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

In addition to earning a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the ninth time, Aeroflow Health also ranked No. 8 in Asheville, North Carolina, No. 61 in the state of North Carolina, and No. 235 in the Healthcare & Medical industry for 2025.

“Aeroflow’s continued growth is a testament to our dedicated team and valued partners who all share a mission to serve patients nationwide with empathy and integrity,” said Casey Hite, CEO of Aeroflow Health. “Aeroflow’s employees consistently show that by doing what’s right for our customers, coworkers, and community, growth will follow. We’re thrilled to have earned this spot on the Inc. 5000, and be a part of America’s fastest growing private companies.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company’s tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn’t just weather the storm—they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Aeroflow Health delivers integrated health solutions including medical equipment, personalized care, and health education to patients across the country, all covered by their insurance. Aeroflow’s mission is to simplify the healthcare insurance experience, providing transparency so patients are informed and confident in their decisions. From maternal care with Aeroflow Breastpumps , to diabetes management with Aeroflow Diabetes , incontinence care from Aeroflow Urology , and sleep apnea support with Aeroflow Sleep , the team at Aeroflow reaches millions of patients every year with the products, care, and services they need.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Aeroflow Health

Founded in 2001, Aeroflow Health is a pioneering healthcare company that leverages cutting-edge technology to support the delivery of medical products and services. With a steadfast commitment to empowering patients and improving their understanding of benefits, Aeroflow Health provides a curated experience for every individual and group. Offering a comprehensive portfolio of high-quality products, Aeroflow Health is dedicated to enhancing health outcomes and closing care gaps, ensuring that patients receive the care they deserve. Aeroflow’s commitment to accessible healthcare has resulted in partnerships with over 1000 different insurance plans, solidifying its reputation as a trusted healthcare companion, and making quality healthcare more accessible to all. For additional information, please visit www.aeroflowhealth.com .