One-time reminder to Eesti Energia AS bond investors

A one-time reminder and information for Estonian resident individuals who have purchased or intend to purchase in the future Eesti Energia AS bonds (ESTE050028A; ISIN: EE0000001303) through an investment account with the wish to defer the income tax liability according to the Income Tax Act and receive a full payment of the bond interest to the investment account.

Investors who have so far not yet informed the issuer of their wish to do so are kindly requested to fill in and submit the application form (link to form) at least 2 working days before the interest payment date. Applications submitted later can only be taken into account from the next interest payment date onward.

The bond's interest payment dates are 4 September, 4 October, 4 March and 4 June. Considering the interest payment date in September 2025, the latest application submission date is 2 September.

