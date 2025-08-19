MODE Global Welcomes Union Pacific – Norfolk Southern Merger; Sees Major Benefit for Intermodal and Shippers

DALLAS, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, one of North America’s largest non-asset intermodal logistics providers, today announced its support for the proposed merger between Union Pacific Railroad and Norfolk Southern Corporation.

This historic combination will create the first coast-to-coast freight railroad in U.S. history – a unified network spanning over 50,000 miles of track across 43 states. MODE Global believes the merger will open up unprecedented opportunities to shift long-haul freight from highway to rail, improving efficiency for shippers and reducing transportation costs across the economy.

By eliminating costly interchange handoffs between separate railroads, a combined Union Pacific–Norfolk Southern system will enable seamless single-line service from the Pacific to the Atlantic. Transit times on cross-country routes are expected to drop, making rail more competitive for loads that previously moved exclusively by truck. MODE Global anticipates that this enhanced intermodal connectivity will allow many truck shipments to convert to rail, delivering savings in fuel and labor and easing congestion on the nation’s highways. Those efficiencies can then translate into lower logistics costs for U.S. businesses and ultimately lower prices for consumers. Through MODE’s proprietary MODE VPO platform, the company is able to analyze customer data and provide strategic analysis showing mode conversion opportunities that drive carbon emission and cost savings.

Lance Malesh, President and CEO of MODE Global, praised the merger’s potential: “Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern joining forces is tremendous news for intermodal transportation. As an intermodal marketing company, MODE Global looks forward to converting even more long-haul truck freight to rail thanks to this coast-to-coast network. The improved transit times and single-carrier service will mean faster, more reliable deliveries for our customers and lower shipping costs for beneficial cargo owners. Ultimately, those savings will benefit the entire American economy – when shippers save, consumers do too. We fully support this merger and hope to see it approved, because it will make freight transport cheaper and better for everyone.”

MODE Global is confident the unified rail network will bring sustainable, long-term improvements to U.S. supply chains. The company is ready to partner with the combined railroad to help shippers capitalize on new intermodal service offerings, driving growth and efficiency that cascades from carrier to customer to end consumer.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are a top 10 truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com.

CONTACT

MODE Global Communications

modecommunications@modeglobal.com

972.972.7334