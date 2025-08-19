Unclaimed Property California: Blue Navy Recovery Announces Expansion, Continues to Outpace Competitors

Irvine, CA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Navy Recovery, a professional unclaimed property recovery firm, announced today the expansion of its California-based operations in response to sustained demand for its full-service claims support. The move reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to streamline the process for individuals seeking to reclaim funds held by the state and reinforces its leadership in unclaimed property California recovery.





Blue Navy Recovery’s official platform, helping individuals in California and Georgia navigate unclaimed property claims.

This development highlights Blue Navy Recovery’s continued investment in California’s growing volume of claims—offering secure, performance-based assistance at no upfront cost. The company manages the entire recovery process, from document preparation and eligibility checks to direct communication with state agencies, reducing barriers for claimants. With case studies showing successful recoveries across a range of fund types—including dormant accounts, refund checks, and insurance proceeds—the firm has earned strong visibility among consumers statewide and recently celebrated its 40th 5-star Google review, a milestone that was covered by Business Insider.

“The volume of unclaimed property in California isn’t slowing down—so neither are we,” said David Dorfman, Managing Partner at Blue Navy Recovery. “This expansion is about scaling with purpose: improving response time, enhancing client access, and making sure no claim falls through the cracks.”

The company's growth has been garnering national attention with recent features in Business Insider and Yahoo! Finance after celebrating its 200th successful unclaimed property recovery case in California and securing more than $6M in recovered funds. This growing public recognition solidifies Blue Navy Recovery’s standing as one of the best unclaimed property recovery service providers in the state.

The firm’s work is supported by a growing body of independently published Google-based case studies, with additional experiences referenced across platforms like Yelp and the Better Business Bureau. These highlight the firm’s role in guiding claimants—often unaware of the funds owed to them—through the full lifecycle of the recovery process.

As more residents become aware of California’s massive unclaimed property pool, Blue Navy Recovery is scaling its operations and digital tools accordingly. With its expanded team, the company is positioned to handle higher claim volumes while maintaining one-on-one support through secure channels.

To learn more about eligibility and next steps for claiming unclaimed property in California, visit the official Blue Navy Recovery website.





Blue Navy Recovery’s step-by-step process simplifies unclaimed property recovery—from locating funds to getting clients paid quickly and securely.

About Blue Navy Recovery



Blue Navy Recovery is a professional unclaimed property recovery firm that helps individuals and families recover lost or forgotten funds held by the state. With deep experience navigating the claims process in California and Georgia, we’ve helped return millions of dollars to rightful owners. We handle the paperwork, follow-ups, and filing — so you don’t have to. Our team only collects a percentage of the recovered amount, with no upfront cost.







Press inquiries

Blue Navy Recovery

https://www.bluenavy.org

David Dorfman

david@bluenavy.org

(619) 215-1972





