Coagulants Market Size to Surpass USD 17.63 billion by 2032, owing to surging demand for sustainable solutions and healthcare innovations | SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coagulants Market Size & Growth Insights:

According to the SNS Insider,“The Coagulants Market was valued at USD 9.94 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 17.63 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 6.62% from 2024 to 2032.”

A fresh wave of eco-conscious innovation and a growing awareness of bleeding disorders across healthcare and water treatment sectors are propelling the growth of the coagulants market. Demand for greener products is driven by sustainability and regulatory requirements. The United States leads the North American coagulants market because of its well-developed healthcare infrastructure, high rate of bleeding disorders, and favorable adoption of plasma-derived and recombinant coagulant therapies.

Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 9.94 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 17.63 Billion CAGR CAGR of 6.62% From 2025 to 2032 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segmentation • By Product (Topical Coagulants, Systemic Coagulants)

• By Application (Surgeries, Trauma Cases, Hemophilia, Bleeding Disorders, Other Applications)

• By Route of Administration (Topical Administration, Parenteral Administration, Oral Administration)

Systemic Coagulants, Surgical Applications, and Parenteral Routes Lead Growth Momentum in the Coagulants Market

By Product

The Systemic Coagulants segment held the largest share of the Coagulants Market in 2023 with 41.02%. They are also used to control internal bleeding, congenital bleeding disorders, and surgical situations that demand the use of a potent hemostatic agent. In critical care, in emergency medicine, and in the management of chronic bleeding disorders, they remain in high demand worldwide. The acquired category is already expanding with the growing awareness of hemophilia and technological advancements in recombinant products and efficient distribution networks.

By Application

The Surgeries segment dominated the Coagulants Market with a 60.14% share in 2023, primarily due to the rising global volume of surgical procedures. Efficient coagulation control is imperative in cardiovascular, orthopedic, neurosurgery, and trauma surgery, which increases the product usage. Coagulants Tablet coagulants are being used in hospitals for quicker clotting to support surgery, blood loss reduction, patient outcomes improvement and shorter hospital stay. Growth is further fueled by increasing availability of sophisticated surgical centers in developing regions and increased demand for minimally invasive procedures necessitating more precision hemostatic solutions.

By Route of Administration

The Parenteral Administration segment led the Coagulants Market in 2023 with a 56.13% share. Its dominance is attributed to the rapid action and reliability of intravenous and intramuscular delivery, making it the preferred method in critical and acute care settings. Widely used across emergency departments, trauma centers, and operating rooms, parenteral administration ensures immediate therapeutic impact.

The Topical Administration segment is projected to be the fastest-growing, with a forecast CAGR of 7.02%. This is driven by rising adoption in outpatient and minimally invasive surgeries, where localized clotting agents provide targeted hemostasis and greater patient comfort.

North America Leads with Strong R&D And Advanced Healthcare, While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Region in the Coagulants Market

In 2023, North America dominated the Coagulants Market with an estimated 41.62% share, as a result of its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of bleeding disorders, and well-established regulatory framework. Deep investment in R&D of new recombinant and long-acting coagulant therapies in the region has laid the foundation for high clinician acceptance. Ongoing innovations from biosimilars to the extended-half-life formulations further advance patient comfort and results.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region in the Coagulants Market, with a projected CAGR of 7.34% over the forecast period a result of rising healthcare expenditure, growing coagulation disorder awareness, and expanding access to diagnostics and treatments. Rapid urbanization and industrial expansion, particularly in water-treatment and sustainable manufacturing, are reinforcing demand across medical and environmental sectors.

Coagulants Market Expands with Innovative Modalities, Regional Strength, And Regulatory Alignment

Advanced Therapeutic Efficiency – The systemic and recombinant products of the Coagulants Market ensure enhanced therapeutic efficacy with reduced dosing frequency and better compliance of the patients.

The systemic and recombinant products of the Coagulants Market ensure enhanced therapeutic efficacy with reduced dosing frequency and better compliance of the patients. Eco-Friendly Product Evolution – The inclusion of all-natural raw materials in topical gels and their biodegradation methods has evolved throughout time and is increasingly being integrated.

The inclusion of all-natural raw materials in topical gels and their biodegradation methods has evolved throughout time and is increasingly being integrated. Regional Versatility – Strong performance in developed markets, like North America, and fast growth in the Asia Pacific, demonstrates adaptability and tailored segmentation across geographies.

Strong performance in developed markets, like North America, and fast growth in the Asia Pacific, demonstrates adaptability and tailored segmentation across geographies. Diverse Modalities – With systemic, topical, inorganic, and organic formats from infusion to powdered and gel forms, the Coagulants Market meets varied clinical and industrial needs.

With systemic, topical, inorganic, and organic formats from infusion to powdered and gel forms, the Coagulants Market meets varied clinical and industrial needs. Regulatory & Infrastructure Alignment – The market is closely aligned with upcoming healthcare infrastructures and regulations (both medical and environmental), promoting rapid adoption of safe, compliant products.

