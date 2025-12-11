Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market to Reach USD 3.79 Billion by 2032 | Growth is Driven by Rising Demand for Early Diagnostic Solutions Globally – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Dec. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 3.79 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.36% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. According to this report, there is a greater need for early and accurate diagnostic solutions due to the incidence and prevalence of rare diseases. Based on advancements in sequencing technologies and expanding newborn screening programs, the study examines regional patterns in the use of genetic testing.





The U.S. Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market was valued at USD 0.31 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.18 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 16.01% over 2024-2032. The market for rare disease genetic testing is expanding in the U.S. due to strong federal initiatives, rising investments in precision medicine, and improved partnerships between biotech firms and research institutions to enhance early detection and customized treatment strategies.

Increasing Prevalence of Rare Diseases to Drive Market Growth Globally

Since about 80% of uncommon diseases have a genetic origin, early and precise diagnosis is essential. Rapid, economical, and high-throughput genetic testing made possible by the growing use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) has revolutionized diagnostics. The accuracy of diagnosis has been further enhanced by technological advancements, such as AI-based genetic analysis. Market expansion has been greatly aided by government assistance and financing for research.

High Costs and Reimbursement Limitations Can Restrain Market Expansion Globally

Complete genetic testing can still be costly, ranging from USD 1,000 to USD 5,000, despite the decrease in sequencing costs. Most of the time, insurers only pay for genetic testing for a particular illness, which limits patient access. Limiting factors also include privacy and ethical concerns around the sharing and storage of genetic data.

Rare Disease Genetic Testing Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 1.05 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.79 billion CAGR CAGR of 15.36% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Segments • By Disease [Neurological Disorders, Immunological Disorders, Hematology Diseases, Endocrine & Metabolism Diseases, Cancer, Musculoskeletal Disorders, Cardiovascular Disorders, Dermatology Diseases, Other Rare Diseases]

• By Technology [Next-generation sequencing, Array Technology, PCR-based Testing, FISH, Sanger Sequencing, Karyotyping]

• By Specialty [Molecular Genetic Tests, Chromosomal Genetic Tests, Biochemical Genetic Tests]

• By End Use [Research Laboratories & CROs, Hospitals & Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories] Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Segmentation Analysis:

By Disease

In 2023, the segment of immunological disorders led the rare disease genetic testing market, with the highest share of 10.5% fueled by the growing incidence of autoimmune and immune deficiency diseases, along with advances in genetic diagnostics enhancing early diagnosis. The endocrine & metabolism diseases category proved to be the fastest-growing segment. The demand was fueled by an elevated number of inherited metabolic disorders, coupled with increased awareness and accessibility of genetic testing.

By Technology

The Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) segment was the market leader in 2023 with the highest share of 33.9%. NGS segment expansion was driven by its throughput, cost-effectiveness, and capacity to analyze multiple genetic variations at once.

By Specialty

The segment of molecular genetic tests led the rare disease genetic testing market in 2023 with the highest revenue contribution of 38.2%. The leadership of this segment was due to its high precision in detecting single-gene mutations and hereditary disorders.

By End-Use

The research laboratories & CROs were the dominant market in 2023, with a share of 43.6% owing to the growing emphasis on research related to rare diseases, growth in the number of clinical trials, and collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and genetic testing service providers. The diagnostic laboratories category was recognized as the most rapidly growing segment. The growing incorporation of genetic testing within regular clinical diagnostics, along with enhanced access to genetic counseling, fueled this expansion.

Regional Insights:

North America held the largest share in the rare disease genetic testing market in 2023, fueled by sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, high usage of genetic testing, and robust government support.

Asia Pacific region is the most rapidly growing, fueled by growing adoption of genetic testing, expanding healthcare investments, and huge patient bases.

Recent Developments:

Feb 2025 : Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, launched the StrandOmics Portal, a digital platform aimed at enhancing rare disease diagnosis. The company also announced affordable genetic testing to improve accessibility and precision in rare disease detection.

: Strand Life Sciences, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries, launched the StrandOmics Portal, a digital platform aimed at enhancing rare disease diagnosis. The company also announced affordable genetic testing to improve accessibility and precision in rare disease detection. Jan 2025: The Centre for Genetic Disorders at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) introduced new initiatives to enhance the research and diagnosis of genetic diseases in Varanasi. The development aims to improve access to advanced genetic testing and counseling.

