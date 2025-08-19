Stingray Launches Six New Channels on The Roku Channel

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY. A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, today announced the launch of six new free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) channels on The Roku Channel in the United States and Canada. This latest expansion brings a diverse range of curated music and video experiences to millions of viewers, available at no cost.

The new channels are designed to provide the perfect ambient backdrop for any occasion, from relaxation and wellness to focus and inspiration.

The newly launched Stingray channels include:



Stingray Cozy Café: Where trendy coffee house visuals blend with lo-fi beats to create the perfect backdrop for focus, relaxation, and inspiration.

Where trendy coffee house visuals blend with lo-fi beats to create the perfect backdrop for focus, relaxation, and inspiration. Stingray Naturescape: A journey to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises.

A journey to the scenic wonders of the world with stunning imagery, from crackling fireplaces to flights over tropical paradises. ZenLIFE by Stingray: Daily wellness with meditation videos, tranquil sounds, and easy-listening music meant to restore zen.

Daily wellness with meditation videos, tranquil sounds, and easy-listening music meant to restore zen. Stingray Stargaze: Captivates viewers in starry nights and cosmic vistas, offering a sanctuary for contemplation. Serene music accompanies each scene, inviting them on a dreamy escapade to explore the mysteries of the universe.

Captivates viewers in starry nights and cosmic vistas, offering a sanctuary for contemplation. Serene music accompanies each scene, inviting them on a dreamy escapade to explore the mysteries of the universe. Stingray Cityscapes : Offers aerial views of iconic cities set to downtempo music, taking viewers on a captivating journey around the globe. It provides inspiring moments of urban wanderlust and a fresh perspective on life from above.

: Offers aerial views of iconic cities set to downtempo music, taking viewers on a captivating journey around the globe. It provides inspiring moments of urban wanderlust and a fresh perspective on life from above. Stingray Free Riding: An adrenaline-fueled journey into the world of extreme sports. From surfing and snowboarding to rock climbing, the channel delivers breathtaking action and stunning landscapes that provide a thrilling ambient backdrop.

This launch expands Stingray's successful presence on The Roku Channel, which already features popular channels such as TikTok Radio, Qello Concerts, and Stingray Music’s Classic Rock, Greatest Hits and Remember the 80s.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Roku Channel, a leader in the streaming world, to bring our curated FAST channels to millions of viewers across the US and Canada," said Rick Bergan, Head of Content Distribution US at Stingray. "This launch significantly expands our audience and provides The Roku Channel users with access to premium content designed for every mood. From the serene visuals of Naturescape to the chill lo-fi beats of Cozy Café, these channels enhance the daily lives of our viewers. We are confident they will become go-to destinations for relaxation, focus, and inspiration."

The channels are now available in the Entertainment section of the Channel Guide on The Roku Channel. The Roku Channel is easy to watch as it is available to stream for free — no subscription or sign-up required. In addition to Roku devices, The Roku Channel is available on Web, iOS and Android devices, Amazon Fire TV and select Samsung TVs.