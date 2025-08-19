Ataccama and Adastra Business Consulting expand LATAM partnership to deliver data quality solutions

BOSTON, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ataccama, the data trust company, today announced the strengthening of its long-standing partnership with Adastra Business Consulting (ABC), appointing ABC as an Ataccama reseller in Latin America (LATAM). The deepened collaboration builds on more than a decade of joint success delivering data quality solutions for enterprises worldwide, now formalized to meet accelerating demand in LATAM.

“Data complexity is one of the biggest barriers to innovation, and enterprises can no longer afford to make decisions on untrusted data,” said Jessica Goulart, VP of Partnerships at Ataccama. “Data trust is the foundation for AI and analytics success, and ABC has proven time and again that they can deliver that vision locally. Ataccama ONE brings it to life with a unified platform that combines data quality, lineage, observability, governance, and master data management in a single solution. We’re setting a new standard for how LATAM organizations take control of their data and turn it into a competitive advantage.”

Investment in AI and analytics in Latin America is surging, with IDC projecting 70% of large enterprises to increase spending on data governance and analytics in 2025 to sharpen decision-making and gain a competitive edge. But as organizations invest in new tools, data sources, and platforms, they also create more silos and greater complexity. This fragmentation makes it harder to find, trust, and use the right information when it matters most. As a result, achieving a single, trusted source of truth has never been more critical, or more challenging.

Ataccama and ABC equip Latin American enterprises with the technology and expertise to turn complex, fragmented data into a trusted, actionable asset. Ataccama’s unified platform ensures data is accurate, organized, and ready for use, while AB applies deep regional knowledge and implementation expertise to align the technology with each customer’s unique business needs. This partnership enables organizations across the region to make faster, more confident decisions, accelerate AI and analytics initiatives, and unlock measurable value from their data.

“Too many digital transformation efforts in Latin America stall because the data simply can’t be trusted,” said Michal Bodnar, Associate Partner at Adastra Business Consulting. “We see it every day: organizations have the ambition and the strategy, but without clean, governed, reliable data, progress quickly grinds to a halt. That’s why this partnership matters.”

Bodnar continued, “Ataccama provides the technology backbone for trusted data, while we bring a unique combination of global implementation expertise and deep local knowledge — supported by a strong network of partners across Panama, Peru, Costa Rica, Mexico, Chile, and beyond. Together, we’re enabling LATAM enterprises to finally realize the full promise of digital transformation and close the data maturity gap with more advanced regions. The future of data-driven innovation in Latin America is no longer a vision — it’s becoming reality.”

Ataccama is the data trust company. Organizations worldwide rely on Ataccama ONE, the unified data trust platform, to ensure data is accurate, accessible, and actionable. At the core of the platform is our leading data quality suite that integrates data quality rules, lineage, observability, and governance to continuously improve the reliability of enterprise data. This quality-first foundation makes data quality the engine of trust, powering AI, analytics, and operations with confidence. Ataccama helps organizations drive innovation, reduce costs, and mitigate risk. Recognized as a Leader in the 2025 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Augmented Data Quality and the 2025 Magic Quadrant for Data and Analytics Governance, Ataccama continues to set the standard for enterprise-grade data trust. Learn more at www.ataccama.com.

