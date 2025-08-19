Remedy's Nutrition Launches Premium Modified Citrus Pectin Supplement to Support Cellular Health and Natural Cleansing

High-Quality Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP) Supplement Offers Enhanced Bioavailability and Purity for Health-Conscious Consumers

KEY LARGO, Fla., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy's Nutrition, a trusted dietary supplement company since 1972 and a leader in small-batch herbal formulations, announced the launch of its naturally Modified Citrus Pectin (MCP) supplement, a specialized fiber formula designed to support immune and cellular wellness.

Revolutionary Citrus Pectin Supplement Technology

Regular citrus pectin is an indigestible fiber. According to the NIH, it is fermented by beneficial bacteria in the large intestine, producing short-chain fatty acids that are absorbed into the bloodstream. Modified Citrus Pectin undergoes a scientific process, such as depolymerization and reduction of esterification, that enhances absorption and function.

Premium Quality and Manufacturing Standards

Unlike conventional MCP production methods, Remedy’s proprietary process uses a natural enzymatic modification without heat or water. This preserves the structure of the pectin in its most natural state while increasing its bioavailability.

“Remedy’s Nutrition Modified Citrus Pectin has gained considerable attention in the wellness community for its unique properties,” said company representative Gene Lentz. “Our enzymatically formulated MCP ensures customers receive a supplement with superior absorption and dietary benefits. We believe it is the highest quality MCP available today.”

The modified citrus pectin supplement is:

Made from premium citrus sources

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Free from artificial colors, flavors, and preservatives

Suitable for vegans and vegetarians

Additional Premium Supplements Offered by Remedy’s Nutrition Include:

Horse Chestnut Extract – 20% Aescin, 1,000 mg per serving, traditionally used to support circulatory health.



– 20% Aescin, 1,000 mg per serving, traditionally used to support circulatory health. Rehmannia Root – 1,000 mg per serving, valued in traditional Chinese medicine for kidney support and adaptogenic benefits.



– 1,000 mg per serving, valued in traditional Chinese medicine for kidney support and adaptogenic benefits. Alfalfa (Medicago sativa) – 1,000 mg per capsule, nutrient-rich in vitamins, minerals, and chlorophyll.



(Medicago sativa) – 1,000 mg per capsule, nutrient-rich in vitamins, minerals, and chlorophyll. Cyst Be Gone – 1,000 mg herbal blend formulated to support the body’s natural processes.



– 1,000 mg herbal blend formulated to support the body’s natural processes. Frankincense Extract (Boswellia serrata) – 1,000 mg per capsule, traditionally used to support joint health and inflammatory balance.



About Remedy’s Nutrition

Since 1972, Remedy’s Nutrition has remained committed to purity, potency, and transparency. The company sources premium global ingredients and manufactures all products in FDA-registered facilities. Its mission is to provide science-backed herbal dietary supplements that support optimal wellness. For more information, visit https://remedysnutrition.com.

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

