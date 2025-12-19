Remedy's Nutrition® Launches Mega VMT™ High-Potency Multivitamin to Revolutionize Daily Energy and Nutritional Wellness

KEY LARGO, Fla., Dec. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy's Nutrition®, a trusted natural dietary supplement company since 1972 and a leader in premium herbal formulations, today announced the strategic expansion of its daily wellness line with Mega VMT™ , a comprehensive high-potency multivitamin and mineral complex designed to combat nutritional deficiencies and support peak cellular energy.

Advanced Nutritional Support Technology

In an era where modern diets often lack essential micronutrients, millions of Americans struggle with chronic fatigue, low immunity, and metabolic sluggishness. This advanced daily multivitamin supplement combines high-dose B-complex vitamins with essential minerals to create a powerful foundation for total body health.

Unlike standard grocery store vitamins that often use low-quality fillers, Remedy's Nutrition® Mega VMT™ utilizes a synergistic blend of bioavailable nutrients. This formula is specifically engineered to bridge the nutritional gap, ensuring the body receives the critical building blocks needed for optimal cognitive function, immune defense, and sustained energy levels without the "crash" associated with caffeine.

Premium Quality High-Dose Formula

"Our Mega VMT formula represents the gold standard in daily nutritional support," said company CEO Gene Lentz. "We realized that standard DV (Daily Value) percentages simply aren't enough for people living high-stress, active lifestyles. This isn't just a vitamin; it’s a high-potency metabolic activator. We formulated it with robust levels of B-Vitamins and chelated minerals to support everything from nerve health to enzymatic function."





Comprehensive Whole-Body Wellness Support

The Mega VMT™ advanced formula features a potent spectrum of vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants known for their revitalizing properties:

High-Potency B-Complex (B1, B2, B6, B12) – Critical for converting food into cellular energy (ATP) and supporting nervous system health.





– Critical for converting food into cellular energy (ATP) and supporting nervous system health. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid) – A powerful antioxidant that supports collagen synthesis and immune system function.





– A powerful antioxidant that supports collagen synthesis and immune system function. Vitamin E (d-Alpha Tocopherol) – Protects cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage.





– Protects cells from oxidative stress and free radical damage. Zinc & Selenium – Essential trace minerals for immune response, thyroid health, and metabolic balance.





– Essential trace minerals for immune response, thyroid health, and metabolic balance. Magnesium & Calcium – Vital for muscle function, bone density, and electrolyte balance.





– Vital for muscle function, bone density, and electrolyte balance. Biotin – Supports healthy hair, skin, and nail growth while aiding macronutrient metabolism.





– Supports healthy hair, skin, and nail growth while aiding macronutrient metabolism. Choline & Inositol – Supports liver health, brain function, and cellular signaling.





Advanced Manufacturing and Quality Standards

Remedy's Nutrition® maintains the highest quality standards in producing this premium multivitamin formula. Unlike mass-produced supplements, each batch undergoes rigorous testing for purity, potency, and safety in FDA-registered facilities following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The Mega VMT™ supplement is:

Formulated with high-absorption nutrients





Non-GMO and gluten-free





Free from artificial colors, flavors, and pharmaceutical preservatives





Third-party tested for quality assurance





Supporting Complete Metabolic Health

This high-dose vitamin formula is designed as the cornerstone of a proactive health regimen. Many customers report significant improvements in vitality and mental clarity after switching to Mega VMT™ as their daily driver for nutrient intake.

"To achieve optimal wellness, you cannot rely on minimum standards," added Gene Lentz. "Mega VMT provides the maximum nutritional leverage your body needs to thrive, not just survive."

Additional Premium Wellness Supplements from Remedy's Nutrition Include:

Papaya Enzyme Chewable – A delicious, natural digestive aid containing papain and amylase to help break down proteins and carbohydrates, supporting comfortable digestion and reducing post-meal heaviness.





– A delicious, natural digestive aid containing papain and amylase to help break down proteins and carbohydrates, supporting comfortable digestion and reducing post-meal heaviness. Arnica Cream 4 Ounce – A premium topical herbal formula traditionally used to soothe muscle aches, reduce the appearance of bruising, and support recovery from physical exertion and stiffness.





– A premium topical herbal formula traditionally used to soothe muscle aches, reduce the appearance of bruising, and support recovery from physical exertion and stiffness. Betaine Hydrochloride – Essential stomach acid support designed to optimize protein digestion and nutrient absorption, perfect for those seeking to balance gastric pH levels naturally.





– Essential stomach acid support designed to optimize protein digestion and nutrient absorption, perfect for those seeking to balance gastric pH levels naturally. Quercetin Bromelain – A synergistic anti-inflammatory duo combining potent flavonoids with pineapple enzymes to support respiratory health, sinus comfort, and a balanced immune response.





– A synergistic anti-inflammatory duo combining potent flavonoids with pineapple enzymes to support respiratory health, sinus comfort, and a balanced immune response. Vitex Berry – Also known as Chaste Tree Berry, this traditional botanical is widely used to support hormonal balance, menstrual comfort, and reproductive health in women.





About Remedy's Nutrition

Since 1972, Remedy's Nutrition® has remained committed to purity, potency, and transparency in natural health supplements. The company sources premium global ingredients and manufactures all products in FDA-registered facilities using traditional herbal wisdom combined with modern quality control standards. Our mission is to provide science-backed herbal dietary supplements that support optimal digestive wellness, natural detox, and whole-body health.

For more information about Mega VMT™ and our complete line of premium herbal supplements, visit https://remedysnutrition.com .

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking medications.

