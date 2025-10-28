Remedy's Nutrition® Launches Premium Horse Chestnut 1000mg Capsules to Support Vein Health and Healthy Circulation

KEY LARGO, Fla., Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Remedy's Nutrition®, a trusted natural dietary supplement company since 1972 and a leader in premium herbal formulations, today announced the launch of its high-potency Horse Chestnut 1000mg Capsules, a pure herbal supplement designed to support healthy circulation, leg comfort, and overall vascular wellness.

Revolutionary Natural Vascular Health Support

Millions of Americans struggle with leg discomfort, occasional swelling, and circulation concerns that can impact their quality of life and daily activities. Remedy's Nutrition® Horse Chestnut Capsules harness the power of traditional European botanical wisdom combined with modern quality standards to deliver comprehensive circulatory support.

Unlike synthetic supplements, Remedy's Nutrition® Horse Chestnut Capsules utilize pure Aesculus hippocastanum seeds, which contain naturally occurring compounds that have been used for centuries to support vein health and promote comfortable, healthy legs.

Premium Horse Chestnut Quality Herbal Vascular Formula

"Our Horse Chestnut Capsules represent our commitment to providing the highest-quality natural supplements for circulatory wellness," said company CEO Gene Lentz. "This isn't just another herbal supplement – it's a pure, potent formulation that supports healthy circulation and leg comfort while promoting overall vascular function. We believe it's the finest horse chestnut supplement available for those seeking natural solutions to maintain their vascular health." Learn more about the health benefits of Horse Chestnut Extract .





Comprehensive Circulatory Wellness Support

The Horse Chestnut Capsules feature a potent 1000mg per serving of pure Aesculus hippocastanum, traditionally known for its beneficial properties:

Vascular Comfort – Supports normal leg comfort and healthy vascular function as part of a balanced lifestyle

– Supports normal leg comfort and healthy vascular function as part of a balanced lifestyle Circulatory Wellness – Promotes healthy circulation and normal vascular function throughout the body

– Promotes healthy circulation and normal vascular function throughout the body Natural Response Support – Supports the body's natural response to occasional swelling and promotes overall comfort

– Supports the body's natural response to occasional swelling and promotes overall comfort Antioxidant Properties – Contains natural antioxidant compounds and plant-based ingredients for cellular health

Traditional European Botanical Heritage

Horse Chestnut, also known as the conker tree or European Horsechestnut, has a rich history dating back to the 16th century when it was introduced to the United Kingdom from Turkey. Native to the Balkan Peninsula, this flowering tree from the Sapindaceae family has been cultivated across Europe for centuries.

The tree derives its name from the historical practice of Turkish horsemen feeding processed seeds to their horses for traditional wellness support. Today, Horse Chestnut continues to be valued for its natural compounds that support circulatory health.

Advanced Manufacturing and Quality Standards

Remedy's Nutrition® maintains the highest quality standards in producing this premium horse chestnut supplement. Unlike mass-produced supplements, each batch undergoes rigorous testing for purity, potency, and safety in FDA-registered facilities following Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP).

The Horse Chestnut Capsules are:

Made from 100% pure, properly processed Aesculus hippocastanum seeds

Non-GMO and gluten-free

Free from binders, fillers, and artificial additives

Pharmacist reviewed and approved

Handcrafted in Key Largo, Florida, USA

Suitable for vegetarians

Third-party tested for quality assurance





Supporting Complete Vascular Wellness

This herbal circulatory support formula is designed as part of a comprehensive approach to vein health and overall wellness. Each vegetarian capsule contains 1000mg of pure Horse Chestnut, providing potent support for daily circulatory function.

"The natural compounds in our Horse Chestnut Capsules work to support healthy circulation and leg comfort," added Gene Lentz. "This pure herbal supplement helps people maintain their active lifestyles and feel more comfortable throughout their day."

Additional Premium Wellness Supplements from Remedy's Nutrition Include:

Vein-No More™ Capsules can help reduce the impact of Varicose Veins in your life.

Remedy's Nutrition® Vein-No More™ Capsules can be taken with food or on an empty stomach.

EDTA Supplement 600mg – Advanced chelation therapy support featuring a proprietary herbal blend to support natural detoxification, cardiovascular health, and heavy metal removal for optimal wellness. Must be taken with Remedy’s Nutrition Ultimate Chelated Multi-Mineral™.

Lumps No More™ 1000mg – Comprehensive herbal formula designed to support healthy breast tissue, hormonal balance, and overall comfort for women managing fibrocystic breast concerns.

Magnesium Glycinate 1000mg – Highly bioavailable magnesium supplement supporting muscle relaxation, nervous system health, sleep quality, and bone strength with gentle digestive comfort.

Fibro Gone™ 1000mg – Natural herbal support for uterine health featuring traditional herbs to promote hormonal balance and support healthy uterine tissue for comprehensive women's wellness.

Psoriasis Formula 1000mg – Powerful botanical blend combining Sarsaparilla Root, Oregon Grape Root, Licorice Root, Burdock Root, and Dandelion Root to support skin health and reduce inflammation.

About Remedy's Nutrition

Since 1972, Remedy's Nutrition® has remained committed to purity, potency, and transparency in natural health supplements. The company sources premium global ingredients and manufactures all products in FDA-registered facilities using traditional herbal wisdom combined with modern quality control standards. Our mission is to provide science-backed herbal dietary supplements that support optimal circulatory wellness, natural vein health, and whole-body vitality.

For more information about our Horse Chestnut Capsules and complete line of premium herbal supplements, visit https://remedysnutrition.com

Disclaimer: These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult with a qualified healthcare professional before starting any new supplement regimen, especially if you are pregnant, nursing, have a medical condition, or are taking medications. Raw, unprocessed Horse Chestnut seeds are not safe for consumption. Only use properly processed Horse Chestnut supplements from reputable manufacturers.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/929e4b05-8432-4242-938f-4e6b9e038d65