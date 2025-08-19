TJS Cognition Ltd Announces the Release of Climb Greater Heights—A Transformational Guide by Tony Jeton Selimi to Help Visionary Leaders Break Plateaus, Harness AI Disruption, Lead with Lasting Impact and Build Businesses That Endure

London, UK , Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TJS Cognition Ltd, a London-based coaching and consulting company founded by transformational author and speaker Tony Jeton Selimi, today announced the release of Climb Greater Heights: How to Accelerate Your Business Growth, Amplify Your Success, and Build a Legacy of Significance. The new book provides business leaders, entrepreneurs, and executives with a structured 12-step framework to navigate AI disruption, market volatility, and rising competition, offering practical strategies to accelerate growth, strengthen leadership, and build sustainable organizations that thrive in a rapidly changing economy.

Far more than another business book, Climb Greater Heights is the culmination of Selimi's extraordinary life journey and three decades of expertise. From being homeless on the streets of London to leading multi-billion-pound technology transformation programs for public and private sectors, and from surviving a civil war to building a seven-figure coaching business that has helped clients master mindset, emotional intelligence, and generate over a billion in sales, Selimi has lived what he teaches.

In this breakthrough book, he unveils his 12-Step Growth Accelerator Method®, a practical, science-backed framework designed to help entrepreneurs, executives, and business leaders:

Break through growth plateaus and overcome hidden barriers.

Scale smarter with refined sales models, partnerships, and brand authority.

Lead authentically and purposefully with emotional intelligence and resilience.

with emotional intelligence and resilience. Create legacy-driven businesses rooted in impact, influence, and philanthropy.

"AI is rewriting the rules of business," Selimi says. "But technology alone won't determine who succeeds. Leaders who cultivate clarity, self-mastery, and authentic influence will rise above disruption. This book is a testament to the power of human potential and the limitless possibilities that await those who dare to dream big and act boldly. Climb Greater Heights equips them with a proven 12-step system to do exactly that."

Blending engineering precision, neuroscience, psychology, philosophy, stoicism, and business strategy, Selimi delivers more than inspiration—he provides a roadmap for entrepreneurs and executives who want to expand their influence, grow sustainably, and leave a mark that matters.

Tony's expertise has been sought after by Fortune 500 CEOs, politicians, Hollywood stars, and entrepreneurs worldwide. His ability to inspire and create life-altering transformations has made him a sought-after speaker on prestigious stages, including TEDx and the United Nations Headquarters.

Already acclaimed for bestsellers including A Path to Excellence, The Unfakeable Code®, A Path to Wisdom, and #Loneliness: The Virus of the Modern Age, Selimi is celebrated as a thought leader who bridges ancient wisdom with cutting-edge science to empower leaders worldwide. Featured on ABC, NBC, CBS, FOX, BBC, and over 1,000 media outlets, his work has reached more than 100 million people globally.

What Visionaries Are Saying About Climb Greater Heights

"Navigate the new business frontiers with unparalleled precision and insight." – Dr. John Demartini, Author of The Values Factor

“In Climb Greater Heights, Tony J. Selimi shows you how to turn doubt and adversity into purpose, profit, and philanthropy.” – Steve Harrison, Author Success

“Climb Greater Heights is a masterclass in building unstoppable momentum. His proven 12-step system equips entrepreneurs with the mindset and tools to scale rapidly without losing sight of their purpose. This book is a game-changer for anyone serious about lasting success.” – Book Excellence

"Climb Greater Heights" promises to inspire readers to overcome limitations, amplify their influence, and accelerate their business growth. It is a must-read for anyone looking to lead with lasting impact and build a legacy of significance in the AI-driven economy.

Climb Greater Heights is now available via Balboa Press, Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Foyles, Waterstones, and as exclusive signed copies on the author's official website.





Tony Jeton Selimi - Author, TEDx Speaker, Transformational Life and Business Coach Specialised in Human Behaviour

About TJS Cognition Ltd - Speaking, Coaching, Consulting & Training



Your Go-To Expert for Transformational Insights TJS Cognition Ltd, founded by renowned transformational coach and author Tony J. Selimi, is a London-based coaching, mentoring, and education company dedicated to empowering individuals and organizations worldwide to achieve extraordinary results. With a mission to inspire and educate one billion people, Tony specializes in unlocking human potential, fostering personal transformation, and driving professional excellence. With over 30 years of experience, Tony’s expertise spans diverse disciplines, including human behaviour, emotional intelligence, neuroscience, quantum physics, spirituality, AI, technology, entrepreneurship, business, and leadership development. He has worked with an impressive roster of clients, from Fortune 500 CEOs and politicians to Hollywood stars, musicians, athletes, doctors, lawyers, and entrepreneurs. Tony’s holistic, science-based approach integrates emotional intelligence, neuroscience, and spirituality to create lasting, impactful transformations. His best-selling books, such as A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, The Unfakeable Code®, and A Path to Excellence, have earned critical acclaim for blending modern science with timeless wisdom. His new book, Climb Greater Heights, promises to inspire readers to overcome limitations, amplify their influence, accelerate their business growth, and align with their highest values and visions—all while driving philanthropic initiatives for lasting global impact. Beyond his literary achievements, Tony is a sought-after international speaker, having graced prestigious stages, including TEDx, The United Nations Headquarters, and Cranfield School of Management. Known for his ability to inspire and create life-altering transformations, he provides tailored strategies for business growth, productivity enhancement, and authentic living. Tony’s work has been featured in leading media outlets, including Gallant CEO, Forbes, Entrepreneur, Psychologies, Thrive Global, and The Huffington Post. He has also appeared on over 1,000 podcasts, radio shows, and TV shows globally, such as SKY News, BBC, Oxygen TV, MTV, Klan Kosova, Top Channel, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX. For media inquiries or to book Tony J. Selimi as your expert guest, contact info@tonyselimi.com or visit https://tonyselimi.com. Tony’s insights and expertise will leave your audience inspired, informed, and empowered to unlock their most significant potential.

