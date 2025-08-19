Koninklijke Philips N.V. Profile: BCC Research Releases Comprehensive 360° Company Analysis

Boston, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BCC Research has released its latest 360° Company Analysis Report, “Koninklijke Philips N.V. Profile,” offering a comprehensive view into the strategic and operational landscape of one of the world’s foremost health technology companies. This detailed profile explores Philips’s evolving business model, financial outlook, global reach, product portfolio, and ESG initiatives.

Company Overview

Founded in 1891 in the Netherlands by Frederik and Gerard Philips, the company has grown into a multinational public entity with a presence in over 100 countries and more than 67,800 employees worldwide. Headquartered at Philips Center, Amstelplein 2, 1096 BC Amsterdam, Philips generated revenue of $19.5 billion in 2024, with a primary focus on Diagnosis & Treatment businesses across key markets, including North America, Western Europe, and other high-growth regions.

Strategic Business Transformation

The Philips profile highlights the company’s transition to an end-to-end business model. This restructuring allows each segment to operate globally and independently across the following business units:

Diagnosis & Treatment

Connected Care

Personal Health

Other Ventures

Philips has set a goal to improve 2.5 billion lives annually by 2030, including 400 million in underserved communities. In 2023, the company reported reaching 1.9 billion people, including 221 million from underserved regions.

Industry-Leading Innovation and R&D

A pioneer in health technology innovation, Philips owns over 53,000 patent rights, supported by extensive R&D capabilities. Recent advances include state-of-the-art MRI technologies such as:

MR 7700: A 3T MRI scanner equipped with XP gradients and AI capabilities.

A 3T MRI scanner equipped with XP gradients and AI capabilities. Ingenia Elition 3.0T X: A high-performance system setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T MRI.

A high-performance system setting new standards for clinical research in 3.0T MRI. Ingenia 3.0T: An instrument offering patient-centric imaging and high-speed digital clarity, integrating Philips’s iPatient platform.

Historical Milestones

Significant innovations from Philips over the decades:

1910s: In 1914, the company opened its first research laboratory, "Philips Nat Lab".

In 1914, the company opened its first research laboratory, "Philips Nat Lab". 1930s: Introduction of the rotary electric razor (Philishave)

Introduction of the rotary electric razor (Philishave) 1960s-1980s: Revolutionized audio and video with the Compact Cassette, VCR, LaserVision, and Compact Disc (CD in collaboration with Sony)

Revolutionized audio and video with the Compact Cassette, VCR, LaserVision, and Compact Disc (CD in collaboration with Sony) 1990s: The company adopted a human-centered approach to design products entitled ‘Design for Life’.

The company adopted a human-centered approach to design products entitled ‘Design for Life’. 2010s: The company sets a goal to improve the lives of 2.5 billion people per year by the end of 2030.

Financial and Strategic Insights

The Koninklijke Philips N.V. Profile report includes:

Three-year financial outlook

List of global distributors

Strategic developments over the last three years, including M&A activity, collaborations, product launches, and innovation focus

R&D trends and investment outlook through 2025

ESG and Sustainability Focus

Philips’s ESG initiatives are closely aligned with its mission. The report provides a detailed view of:

Sustainability targets

Ongoing ESG developments

Corporate responsibility programs across key markets

SWOT Analysis

A dedicated SWOT analysis in the profile evaluates Philips’s internal strengths, external threats, market opportunities, and operational challenges, offering a 360° perspective on the company’s strategic position.

