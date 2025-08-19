Clinical Trial Biorepository and Archiving Solutions Market Size Expected to Attain USD 9.69 Billion by 2034

Ottawa, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market was valued at USD 4.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach approximately USD 9.69 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.21%. The market is fueled by accelerating research and development in different fields of healthcare.

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/download-sample/5450

Key Takeaways

North America was dominant in the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market by 49% shares in 2024.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2025-2034.

By service, the biorepository services segment led the market in 2024.

By service, the archiving solution services segment is expected to grow notably in the upcoming years.

By product, the clinical products segment dominated the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market in 2024.

By product, the preclinical products segment is expected to grow at a notable CAGR in the studied years.

By phase, the preclinical segment registered dominance in the market in 2024.

By phase, the phase II segment is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during 2025-2034.

Market Overview & Potential

Primarily, the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market comprises the secure storage and management of biological samples (like blood, tissue, and DNA) and linked data from clinical trials. Alongside, it has widespread application in various areas, like clinical research, pharmaceutical development, and personalized medicine, with the increasing focus on data integrity and regulatory compliance. Apart from this, expanding data management, optimizing sample storage, and enhancing the use of digital solutions for compliance and collaboration are propelling the overall adoption and expansion of clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions.

What are the Major Growth Drivers Involved in The Growth of The Market?

The clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market is driven by continuous groundbreakings in biobanking technologies, like automation and data analytics, which are boosting the effectiveness and accuracy of biorepository operations. Along with this, the widespread application of centralized biorepositories and cloud-based archiving solutions possesses greater accessibility, collaboration, and data management is also impacting the overall market development.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

What are the Key Trends Associated with the Market?

The clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market is developing due to the requirement for efficient sample management, regulatory guidelines for data integrity, and the growing demand for personalized medicine and genomic research.

In February 2025, Charles River and Deciphex extended their global partnership to progress digital pathology offering with exclusive image management solutions.

In January 2025, Moffitt Cancer Center, a leading National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer center, and Cryoport, Inc., a global company in supply chain solutions for the life sciences industry, collaborated to offer CRYOGENE's state-of-the-art biorepository services to Speros in Pasco County, Florida.

What is the Arising Challenge in the Market?

In the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market, accelerating expenses for the establishment and maintenance of biorepositories are essential. Moreover, this needs wide-range investments in infrastructure technology, such as temperature-controlled storage, as well as participation of specialized personnel are also creating barriers in the market expansion. Eventually, small-scale and emerging organizations may experience these hurdles in their development.

Regional Analysis

Become a valued research partner with us - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/schedule-meeting

How Did North America Dominate the Market in 2024?

In 2024, North America held the biggest revenue share of 49% in the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market. This region fosters an advanced pharmaceutical sector, with numerous clinical trials, and a phenomenal network of biobanks and research institutions. Along with this, major investments in the R&D department by leading players in the US and Canada are boosting the comprehensive development. Apart from this, the US FDA’s stricter regulatory landscape enables adequate biorepository solutions for sample and data management.

For instance,

In May 2025, Cybin Inc., a clinical-stage advanced neuropsychiatry company committed to revolutionizing mental healthcare by developing new and innovative next-generation treatment options, announced its participation in the Alliance Global Partners Healthcare Company Showcase.

In January 2025, ONCare Alliance and Ovation.io partnered to develop a multi-omics database and biobank to accelerate biomarker discovery in oncology.

What to Expect from Asian Countries in Clinical Trial Biorespository and Archiving Solutions Market?

Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest CAGR in the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market. Several eminent companies of ASAP countries like China, India, and Japan, resulting in a higher demand for specialized biorepository and archiving solutions. Furthermore, they are supporting the development rigorous clinical trials platform globally. Besides this, ongoing advances in biobanking technologies, especially automated sample handling, cryopreservation techniques, and digital archiving, are optimizing the efficiency and reliability of biorepository solutions.

For instance,

In June 2025, iNGENū CRO entered into a partnership with Quantum BioPharma to launch a pioneering Australian clinical trial for chronic nociplastic pain in MCAS patients.

In February 2025, LabConnect and Australian Clinical Labs' (ACL) Specialised Trials forged a strategic collaboration to boost support of clinical trials in Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Segmental Insights

By Service Analysis

Why did the Biorepository Services Segment Lead the Market in 2024?

The biorepository services segment held a dominating share of the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market in 2024. Primarily, the segment is propelled by the wider demand for biorepository services in oncology research and customized medicine. Along with this, these services are increasingly merged in the safe and secure storage of biological samples, which are vital for biomarker discovery, treatment response analysis, and targeted therapy development. Whereas, various biorepositories are termed as biosample libraries, providing valuable resources for studies focused on enhancing individual patient care and advancing medical knowledge.

Although the archiving solution services segment is predicted to expand at a significant CAGR during 2025-2034. This service plays a prominent role in the maintenance of comprehensive patient records and the facilitation of access to historical medical data, which is necessary for precise diagnoses and efficient healthcare delivery. They also manage a large volume of data during clinical trials, comprising lab results, patient records, and imaging data, ensuring data integrity and accessibility. In the security of significant biological samples and data, these services are acting as a major component in the research findings.

By Product Analysis

How did the Clinical Products Segment Hold the Largest Share of the Market in 2024?

In 2024, the clinical products segment led the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market. This segment mainly encompasses diverse products, such as cryogenic vials, tubes, and other containers designed for long-term preservation of biological samples, as well as barcodes, RFID tags, and software to track samples throughout the trial lifecycle. Additionally, specialized containers and equipment for sample handling are important in early-stage research. Also, these kinds of products provide the maintenance of sample viability, prevention of degradation, and allowance for accurate analysis.

However, the preclinical products segment will expand significantly during 2025-2034. Across the globe, various ongoing preclinical studies that need strong sample management for toxicology and genetic analysis fuel the demand for advanced biorepository and archiving systems. As well as preclinical biorepositories, it provides controlled environments, including temperature, humidity, etc., to control the integrity of biological samples, such as tissues, cells, and blood, which are major aspects for accurate analysis and validation. Preclinical products usually consist of different technologies and methodologies for processing and preserving samples, maintaining their quality for downstream analysis. This further expands the drug development process.

By Phase Analysis

How did the Preclinical Segment Dominate the Market in 2024?

In the clinical trial biorepository and archiving solutions market, the preclinical segment captured a major revenue share in 2024. The segment is driven by a rise in R&D spending by numerous biopharmaceutical companies, which is resulting in greater preclinical studies and an enhanced need for trustworthy biorepository and archiving solutions. Nowadays, the preclinical studies are widely employed in the growing development of precision medicine, extensive sample analysis.

The phase II segment is anticipated to expand rapidly in the coming years. This phase is related to the study of a drug's efficacy, safety, and potential side effects, which requires meticulous archived and connecting with the corresponding biological samples. During this phase, diverse biological samples, like blood, tissue, and other biospecimens, are collected with the application of biorepositories for their storage. Moreover, the segment is impacted by strict regulatory rules for clinical trials, such as those regarding data integrity and sample preservation, which also propel the need for reliable biorepository and archiving solutions.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

The clinical trial investigative site network market was valued at USD 8.36 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 15.99 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 6.07% from 2024 to 2034.

The global cell and gene therapy clinical trials market stood at USD 10.8 billion in 2024, increased to USD 12.47 billion in 2025, and is expected to climb to USD 45.31 billion by 2034, registering a strong CAGR of 15.43% during 2025–2034.

The clinical genomics market was valued at USD 1.06 billion in 2024, grew to USD 1.25 billion in 2025, and is anticipated to reach USD 5.34 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 17.54% between 2025 and 2034.

The preclinical advanced cell models market is witnessing strong momentum and is set to generate substantial revenues, with estimates indicating growth into the hundreds of millions by 2034.

The AI in clinical trials for drugs market is also on a robust growth path, projected to achieve significant revenue gains, potentially reaching into the hundreds of millions from 2025 to 2034.

The clinical data analytics market was valued at USD 81.65 billion in 2024, rose to USD 104.16 billion in 2025, and is forecasted to surge to USD 930.01 billion by 2034, reflecting an impressive CAGR of 27.57% between 2025 and 2034.

The clinical trial design market stood at USD 567.66 million in 2024, grew to USD 613.25 million in 2025, and is projected to reach USD 1,228.57 million by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 8.04% from 2025 to 2034.

The preclinical CRO market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2025 and is expected to grow to USD 14.34 billion by 2034, advancing at a CAGR of 8.73% during 2025–2034.

The core clinical molecular diagnostics market was estimated at USD 5.3 billion in 2023 and is set to reach USD 14.45 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 9.54% between 2024 and 2034.

The decentralized clinical trials (DCTs) market stood at USD 8.29 billion in 2023 and is forecasted to rise to USD 38.2 billion by 2034, with a CAGR of 14.9% from 2024 to 2034.

Recent Developments

In August 2025, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh launched the country’s first Animal Stem Cell Biobank at the National Institute of Animal Biotechnology (NIAB), equipped with 3D bioprinting, advanced cryostorage.

In May 2025, Sapio Sciences unveiled an innovative Biorepository Management solution, with accelerated sample management capabilities and platform-wide improvements created to simplify lab operations and support high-throughput research environments.

In May 2025, Markel Insurance, the insurance operations within Markel Group Inc., launched its Clinical Trials insurance product to provide best-in-class solutions to assist clinical trials research and product development on an international scale.

In April 2025, Axtria Inc., an AI-first data analytics innovator transforming life sciences, introduced LUCCID, short for LLM-based Unstructured Clinical Concept Identification, a novel GenAI-powered solution.

In January 2025, Stoke Therapeutics announced alignment with global regulatory agencies and plans to initiate a phase 3 study of Zorevunersen as probably the foremost disease-modifying medicine for the treatment of Dravet syndrome.



Clinical Trial Biorepository and Archiving Solutions Market Key Players

Medpace

American Type Culture Collection (ATCC)

Cell&Co BioServices (Cryoport)

Brooks Life Sciences (Azenta, Inc.)

Patheon (Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.)

Precision Medicine Group, LLC.

Labcorp Drug Development

Q2 Solutions

LabConnect

Charles River Laboratories

Segments Covered in The Report

By Service

Biorepository Services

Warehousing & storage Transportation Sample Processing Others

Archiving Solution Services Database Indexing and Management Scanning & Destruction



By Product

Preclinical Products

Clinical Products

Human Tissue

Organs

Stem cells

Other Biospecimens

By Phase

Preclinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Phase IV



By Region

North America U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Thailand

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





To invest in our premium strategic solution and customized market report options, click here: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5450

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Access our exclusive, data-rich dashboard dedicated to the healthcare market - built specifically for decision-makers, strategists, and industry leaders. The dashboard features comprehensive statistical data, segment-wise market breakdowns, regional performance shares, detailed company profiles, annual updates, and much more. From market sizing to competitive intelligence, this powerful tool is one-stop solution to your gateway.

Access the Dashboard: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/access-dashboard

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics, with a strong emphasis on life science research. Dedicated to advancing innovation in the life sciences sector, we build strategic partnerships that generate actionable insights and transformative breakthroughs. As a global strategy consulting firm, we empower life science leaders to gain a competitive edge, drive research excellence, and accelerate sustainable growth.

Our Trusted Data Partners

Precedence Research | Statifacts | Towards Packaging | Towards Automotive | Towards Food and Beverages | Towards Chemical and Materials | Towards Consumer Goods | Towards Dental | Towards EV Solutions | Nova One Advisor | Healthcare Webwire | Packaging Webwire | Automotive Webwire

Find us on social platforms: LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Medium | Pinterest