OVN LLC Expands Nationwide Expedited Freight Capabilities with 24/7 Customer Support and Real-Time Tracking

ELK GROVE VILLAGE, Ill., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OVN LLC, an asset-based carrier specializing in expedited freight solutions, today announced the expansion of its nationwide delivery network, providing shippers with faster, more transparent, and more reliable transportation services.

With a fleet of over 1,000 cargo vans and a team of TWIC/TSA-certified drivers, OVN delivers time-sensitive freight with precision and speed across the United States and Canada. The company’s proprietary online platform offers instant quotes in under 15 minutes, free load posting, and a live interactive map that allows customers to track their shipments in real time.

“Our mission has always been simple—make expedited freight stress-free,” said Oleh Holovatiuk, CEO at OVN. “From the moment a shipment is booked, customers get full visibility, real-time communication, and peace of mind knowing their freight is in experienced hands.”

In addition to cutting-edge technology, OVN offers branded, shareable tracking links, enabling shippers to keep their clients informed with accurate ETAs. The company’s 24/7/365 dispatch center supports customers with live chat, image sharing, and proactive updates.

Key Features of OVN’s Service Include:

Nationwide & Cross-Border Delivery – United States & Canada coverage.

Certified Drivers – TWIC/TSA approved for secure shipments.

Rapid Quotes & Booking – Online in under 15 minutes.

Free Load Posting – Easy access to available capacity.

Live Tracking – Real-time interactive map with shareable links.

Always-On Support – 24/7/365 dispatch and customer service.





OVN’s technology-driven approach and commitment to operational excellence position it as a trusted partner for industries requiring urgent, secure deliveries—including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, and high-value manufacturing.

About OVN LLC

OVN LLC is an Elk Grove Village, Illinois-based asset-based carrier specializing in expedited freight services. With a robust fleet, certified drivers, and advanced logistics technology, OVN delivers fast, secure, and transparent shipping solutions for businesses nationwide and in Canada.

Media Contact:

Oleh Holovatiuk

CEO

OVN LLC

Phone: 888-385-9060

Website: https://ovn.llc

