National Advertising Division Finds Claims for Crest’s Deep Stain Remover Toothpaste Supported; Recommends One Claim Be Discontinued or Modified

New York, NY, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an inquiry brought by competitor GuruNanda, LLC, BBB National Programs’ National Advertising Division determined that The Procter & Gamble Company (P&G) provided a reasonable basis for the name and product performance claims for its Crest 3D White Brilliance Deep Stain Remover Toothpaste. However, the National Advertising Division (NAD) recommended P&G discontinue or modify its "extra strength fluoride" claim.

NAD reviewed express claims such as that the toothpaste removes "deep stains," dissolves stain bonds, and has superior whitening technology, as well as the implied claims that it removes intrinsic stains, prevents new stains, and provides superior enamel protection than standard concentrations.

The challenged claims appear on the product label and are featured throughout P&G’s advertising, including on the Crest website and product pages for third-party retailers.

Product Name and Performance Claims

P&G provided scientific evidence and clinical studies to support the product’s whitening, stain removal, and stain prevention claims and cited several studies on stain repellency technology.

NAD determined P&G’s evidence established a reasonable basis for the challenged express product performance claims, including the product name, and found certain challenged implied claims were not conveyed.

“Extra Strength Fluoride” Claim

NAD reviewed the claim “REPAIR – Extra strength fluoride remineralizes enamel to strengthen teeth” as it appears on product packaging and P&G’s website and determined the claim goes beyond what is permitted by the FDA monograph, which makes no reference to using the term "extra-strength" to describe remineralization and strengthening benefits.

Therefore, NAD recommended the claim be discontinued or modified to avoid conveying the unsupported message that the product’s higher fluoride content provides greater enamel strengthening and protection than standard concentrations.

In its advertiser statement, P&G stated it “will comply with NAD’s decision.”

