Byline Bank Honored with SBA Lender of the Year Award in Illinois





Byline Bank receives Illinois SBA Lender of the Year Awards for fiscal year 2024. Pictured, from left: Roberto Herencia; Rehman Valliani; Thomas Abraham; Melanie Noosbond; Patrick Piorkowski, Lender Relations Specialist for the SBA’s Illinois District Office; Liama Lohman-Kalas; Michael Knazur; Willette LeGrant, District Director of the SBA’s Illinois District Office; Michael Adams; Daniel Branco; Garrett Bright; Mark Fucinato; Alberto Paracchini.

CHICAGO, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has named Byline Bank the Illinois SBA 7(a) Lender of the Year for the 16th year in a row. Byline earned the top ranking by dollar volume for fiscal year 2024, originating $119.6 million in 7(a) loans that created 742 new jobs statewide.

The SBA’s Illinois District Office also named Byline the 504 Third-Party Lender of the Year for originating $47.5 million in SBA 504 loans and Export Lender of the Year for delivering $6.1 million to Illinois exporters through the SBA’s International Trade, Export Express, and EWCP loan programs.

"Once again Byline Bank has demonstrated excellence in supporting the U.S. small business community through the use of the SBA’s loan programs," said Willette LeGrant, District Director, Illinois District Office of the U.S. Small Business Administration. "Here in Illinois, we are thankful for Byline’s partnership in helping local small businesses get the capital they need to power their growth."

"We are very proud to again rank as the top lender in Illinois across multiple SBA loan categories," said Tom Abraham, President of Small Business Capital, Byline Bank’s SBA lending division. “This recognition underscores Byline’s long-term dedication to small business success in the state.”

“Our goal at Byline is to help our clients build strong businesses, and access to the right financing at the right time is a critical factor,” said Brogan Ptacin, Executive Vice President, Head of Commercial Banking at Byline Bank. “As the top Third-Party Lender for SBA 504 loans in Illinois, we are pleased to contribute to the vitality of our local and state economy.”

The annual SBA Illinois Lender Awards recognize outstanding lenders and small business advocates for their contributions to local communities and the national economy.

National Recognition for SBA Lending

Beyond Illinois, Byline Bank also ranks nationally as a top SBA 7(a) lender by dollar volume in FY2024, with loans totaling $504.6 million. Byline ranks second in SBA 7(a) lending by dollar volume in Wisconsin, with loans totaling $26.7 million, and ranks as a top 10 SBA 7(a) lender by loan dollar volume in eight additional states: Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Rhode Island, Tennessee and West Virginia.

About Byline Bank’s Small Business Capital Group

Byline Bank’s Small Business Capital team specializes in government-guaranteed lending, providing SBA and USDA financing throughout the country. Byline is distinguished by the SBA as a National Preferred SBA 7(a) Lender.

About Byline Bank

Headquartered in Chicago, Byline Bank, a subsidiary of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY), is a full-service commercial bank serving small- and medium-sized businesses, financial sponsors and consumers. Byline Bank has approximately $9.7 billion in assets and operates 45 branch locations throughout the Chicago and Milwaukee metropolitan areas. Byline Bank offers a broad range of commercial and community banking products and services, including small-ticket equipment leasing solutions, and is one of the top U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) lenders according to the national SBA rankings by volume FY2024. Byline Bank is a member of FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender.

Visit bylinebank.com for more information, and follow Byline Bank on Facebook, X, LinkedIn or Instagram for the latest news and updates.

Contacts:

Media:

Allison Roche

Marketing Communications & Partnerships Manager

Byline Bank

(312) 585-9457

aroche@bylinebank.com

Investors:

Thomas J. Bell III

Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer & Treasurer

Byline Bank

(773) 475-2959

tbell@byinebank.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/afb8e284-2b34-4fb3-aa01-a42d2d998086