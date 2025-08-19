Just Published! Teenage pixies discover the world of expertly crafted miniatures and the young humans who make them.

Charleston, SC, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In the newly released middle-grade novel, PixieWorks: Small Worlds, Chicago teen Kate Baraboo, a young miniature art enthusiast, stumbles upon a mysterious tiny book entitled, Pixie Lessons. She is captivated by its exquisite craftsmanship and uncommon detail. Soon, she discovers that it’s not just an exceptional miniature but a manual for young pixies. Kate, along with her best friend and confidante Koko, start a journey into the possibility that a hidden world exists parallel to their own.

They soon find proof – an injured pixie and her friend trapped in a waste basket in Kate’s workshop. Lily and Button belong to a tribe of pixies living under the nearby organic market. Danger looms when a For Sale sign goes up on the vacant lot next to the market, and the landlord sprays a toxic weed killer that threatens the pixies. Kate and her friends realize they are the pixies’ only hope for survival.

The pixies and humans encounter danger and misadventures but get help from some talking pigeons, an uncharacteristically friendly troll and a tribe of artistic pixies from the Art Institute of Chicago. As the pixies and humans strive to ensure the pixies’ survival, they form deep friendships. They realize that the nature of normal will never be the same.

Pixie Works: Small Worlds presents a captivating narrative that seamlessly blends the allure of artisanal craft with elements of magic, friendship, and adventure. This tale serves as a reminder that extraordinary things often lie hidden in the most commonplace settings.

PixieWorks: Small Worlds is the first in a series of PixieWorks novels. It is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.



About the Author: Nancy Tardiff Lessem has been a freelance business writer for over thirty years. After a career of developing training programs and writing for corporations, she has shifted her focus to her true passion: writing fiction for young people. Her book, PixieWorks: Small Worlds, reflects her love for storytelling and creativity. Nancy lives near Detroit in Beverly Hills, Michigan with her husband and their dog, Dodger. She enjoys crafting engaging narratives that inspire and entertain young readers, drawing from her extensive experience in writing and her dedication to fostering a love for literature in children and teens.

Media Contact: Nancy Tardiff Lessem, 248-842-2274

Available for interviews: Author, Nancy Tardiff Lessem

