DTEX Launches First AI-Powered, Risk-Adaptive DLP Solution, Setting a New Standard for Modern Data Protection

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTEX, the trusted leader in insider risk management, today announced the launch of DTEX’s Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP), introducing the industry’s first truly dynamic DLP solution. DTEX’s DLP solution is powered by the company’s advanced AI platform, built on industry-leading behavioral research — including the MITRE Inside-R Protect collaborative research partnership — to deliver continuous visibility, context, and early detection of emerging risks.

Traditional data loss prevention tools rely on static rules and reactive detection, leaving enterprises exposed to fast-changing risks created by the way people work. DTEX’s Risk-Adaptive DLP takes a fundamentally different approach with a dynamic, risk-adaptive framework that continuously learns from workforce behavior. This enables organizations to strengthen data protection, streamline policy management, and equip teams with the real-time insights they need to prevent data loss — without disrupting the business.

“Data loss prevention isn’t just about files, it’s about people. Human behavior is constantly changing, and security needs to adapt,” said Marshall Heilman, CEO of DTEX. “This new, risk-adaptive approach to DLP sets a new standard by leveraging AI behavior models to proactively reduce risk before a data loss event occurs. Dynamic threats require dynamic protection.”

Key innovations in DTEX Risk-Adaptive DLP include:

DTEX Risk-Adaptive Framework™: Simplifies policy management with automated data protection policies that adapt in real time, powered by dynamic risk groups. This unified system enables precision, automation, and proactive defense as user behavior and risk evolve.

Behavior-based Classification: Classifies data using AI-driven digital fingerprints, inferring sensitivity based on file attributes and behavior, and applying it to all file formats — videos, source code, and images — not just text, a first in the industry and groundbreaking for unstructured data.

Comprehensive GenAI Governance: Delivers unmatched, browser-agnostic oversight of generative AI usage, so security teams can safely curate access to approved AI tools and web apps.

Content Classification on the Endpoint: Identifies and protects regulated data in real time through intelligent, on-device content classification for business-critical data — driving behavior-based AI models to make it easier to identify and protect crown jewel information.

Privacy-first Controls, Ethical Security: Balances robust protection with respect for employee privacy, using proportionate interventions tied to user intent and activity.

AI-powered Insights and Investigation: Delivers real-time, contextual reporting and guided investigations, pinpointing exactly where sensitive data is going and why.

"This intelligent, lightweight classification method leverages user behavior and file patterns to infer sensitivity — often more accurately than content analysis. And by pinpointing key content creators early, it proactively protects valuable IP, reducing risk and strengthening data governance long before crown jewels assets are even formally identified," said Rajan Koo, CTO at DTEX.

DTEX Risk-Adaptive DLP is available now in Private Preview. To learn how dynamic, risk-adaptive data protection can transform your security strategy, please join our upcoming virtual event DTEX NEXT , or contact DTEX today.

About DTEX

DTEX is the trusted leader in insider risk management, transforming how organizations protect their data with proactive strategies that prevent insider risks from becoming data breaches. The DTEX Platform is powered by advanced AI built on industry-leading behavioral research to deliver continuous visibility, context, and early detection of emerging risks. This is the foundation for DTEX Insider Risk Management (IRM) and Risk-Adaptive Data Loss Prevention (DLP).

By delivering a holistic solution that unifies behavioral intelligence, data protection, and real-time risk detection, DTEX empowers organizations to modernize security, strengthen data protection, and build a workforce that is both trusted and protected. With DTEX, organizations can excel confidently, knowing their people and data are secure — always with privacy by design.

To learn more about DTEX, please visit dtexsystems.com

