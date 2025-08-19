Alation Unveils “Alation Chat with Your Data” to Help Business Teams Move From Searching to Solving

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alation Inc. , the data intelligence company, today introduced Alation Chat with Your Data , enabling anyone in the enterprise to get fast, accurate answers from structured data—just by asking questions in plain English. The solution makes trusted insights accessible to all employees, without the need for analytics or engineering expertise. Unlike standalone solutions, Alation’s metadata-aware agents use business definitions, context, and lineage to reason through each response, improving accuracy by up to 60%. Each response also includes a clear explanation of how it was generated, helping users understand the reasoning and build trust in the result.

Today, employees spend too much time hunting for data—searching dashboards, chasing down analysts, or interpreting inconsistent metrics. Alation Chat with Your Data changes that: instead of wasting time looking for information, people can use it to solve real business problems. The results are faster decisions, better outcomes, and stronger business performance.

“At Euromonitor, our data empowers companies to shape critical decisions in markets around the world. By integrating Alation Chat with Your Data into our Passport AI platform, we are making it easier than ever for our clients to interrogate that data,” said Lamine Lahouasnia, Director of Gen AI, Euromonitor. “They can now uncover strategic insights on local and global trends through simple conversation, all while maintaining the trust, accuracy, and control they expect from us.”

“Alation Chat with Your Data is a realization of our founding vision: to empower a curious and rational world,” said Satyen Sangani, CEO and co-founder of Alation. “By helping people ask better questions and understand and trust the answers, we’re making data-driven thinking part of everyday work. Instead of digging through dashboards or waiting for analysts, users can simply ask a question and get a clear, trustworthy answer in seconds.”

Ask Questions. Get Trusted Answers.

Alation Chat with Your Data makes it easy to ask questions like:

- “Which states have the lowest profit?”

- “Why is profit so low?”

- “What percent of products were delivered on time and in full last week?”



At the core of Alation Chat with Your Data is a powerful set of agents designed for structured data. The Alation agents are context-aware, drawing on a “knowledge layer” of curated data products and the full metadata in the Alation Data Intelligence Platform. This keeps every conversation aligned with your business context, improving accuracy by up to 60% compared to other AI tools without access to metadata.

Built to work with any data system in your stack, Alation Chat with Your Data offers an open, flexible architecture free from vendor lock-in around database compute, storage or which model to use. Unlike tools that require all data to be moved into their own environment, Alation queries data directly where it resides, so there’s no need to copy or migrate it into the Alation platform.

Alation Chat with Your Data is enterprise-ready, with fine-grained access controls built in. The solution reflects existing data permissions at the user, row, and asset level—ensuring secure access aligned with your organization’s governance and compliance requirements.

Intelligence and Accuracy, Powered by the Alation Data Intelligence Platform

Alation Chat with Your Data is a powerful, flexible, and secure choice for organizations that need accurate answers they can trust.

Key capabilities:

Metadata-aware agents: Use a “knowledge layer” of curated data products, business glossaries, and definitions from the Alation Data Intelligence Platform to provide accurate, context-rich responses.

Use a “knowledge layer” of curated data products, business glossaries, and definitions from the Alation Data Intelligence Platform to provide accurate, context-rich responses. Transparency : Each answer includes a clear explanation of how it was generated, with full visibility into the data, definitions, SQL, and model reasoning behind the responses.

: Each answer includes a clear explanation of how it was generated, with full visibility into the data, definitions, SQL, and model reasoning behind the responses. Enterprise-ready: Honors existing user permissions and data governance rules at the dataset, table, column, and row level.



Alation Chat with Your Data is currently in private beta and is scheduled to be generally available later this year.

To learn more, join our live webinar on September 10, 2025 , to explore how natural language access to trusted data is transforming the way teams work. Read the blog , Introducing Alation Chat with Your Data—Accurate, Transparent, Governed Answers.

About Alation

Alation is the data intelligence company. More than 600 global enterprises — including 40% of the Fortune 100 — rely on Alation to realize value from their data and AI initiatives. Customers such as Cisco, DocuSign, Nasdaq, and Pfizer trust Alation’s platform for self-service analytics, cloud transformation, data governance, and AI-ready data, fostering data-driven innovation at scale. Headquartered in Redwood City, California, Alation has been recognized five times by Inc. Magazine as one of the Best Workplaces. To learn more, visit www.alation.com.

