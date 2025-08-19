Nearly 290,000 Lyno AI Tokens Sold in Early Bird Presale





ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyno AI has announced the sale of nearly 290,000 tokens during its Early Bird presale phase, marking a strong start for the project. The rapid uptake reflects significant investor interest as the initiative advances toward building its AI-enabled decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol.



The Early Bird presale continues to draw participation, with investors securing tokens ahead of the next phase in Lyno AI’s roadmap. The project’s strong presale performance underscores its positioning within the growing AI and DeFi sector.

Why AI DeFi Innovations Are Gaining Traction



The DeFi industry is still following the progressive technological trends that have led to new opportunities. Unlike other platforms, Lyno AI uses artificial intelligence to allow the process of cross-chain arbitrage to be seamless. The fact that it has connected to more than 15 EVM-compatible blockchains makes it more attractive to investors that want to gain access to high-growth assets.

Lyno AI’s Presale Momentum Sparks Urgency



The lyno AI has been enjoying huge momentum with more than 289,733.988 tokens sold at a very rapid pace. The tokens are now in Early Bird state with prices of 0.050 dollars and the next stage would see the prices rise to 0.055 dollars. The round involves 16 million tokens, which speaks of the ambitiousness of the project.



What Sets Lyno AI Apart in DeFi?



The protocol runs via an advanced mechanism that self-detects and runs arbitrage opportunities. It would incorporate data gathering, smart scoring of opportunities, automated trade execution and settling of profits, which would be continuously improved using AI models. Lyno AI is audited in Cyberscope, and shows strong security by using multi-signature wallets and privacy features.



Exclusive Incentives Driving Investor Interest



Lyno AI presale attracts investors with its attractive incentives, such as:



Giveaway: Capped by presale investors who contribute over 100 Amount of money will be 100k- 10 winners will claim 10K each.

Governance Rights: It means the right to manage protocol changes and fee structures using tokens.

Staking Rewards: With staking, it is possible to earn up to 60 percent of protocol reward.



A Strategic Moment for Investors



Since the presale price will increase, now is an opportune moment investors should make their entry. The aggressive demand by the almost 290,000 tokens sold is a great indication of confidence by the market. Investors are advised to rush and invest in the tokens before the price explodes to the best of their interests.

Conclusion: Lyno AI Leads the DeFi Revolution



Lyno AI is also making moves in pioneering AI-augmented DeFi, assembling the most advanced technology and well-optimized security mechanics satisfying the audit test of Cyberscope. Its status as a high-growth asset can be observed with the number of tokens sold within a short amount of time which is nearly 290,000. The investors also are advised not to delay, get the tokens in the Early Bird presale and before the next price increase.



