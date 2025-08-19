Eightfold AI Launches Recruiter Agent Built for Hyper-Personalized, Always-On High-Volume Hiring

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eightfold AI today unveiled a new generation of agentic AI technology built to transform high-volume recruiting into a deeply personalized, instant, and intelligent experience. Eightfold Recruiter Agent architecture empowers enterprises to engage, evaluate, and advance talent autonomously—with the warmth and precision of a human concierge.

Key innovations include:

AI Interviewer : Candidates can move from application to interview in a single click—24/7. These voice-led, structured conversations run in parallel, delivering bias-aware feedback and real-time match scoring, and offer instant coverage without compromising fairness.



: Candidates can move from application to interview in a single click—24/7. These voice-led, structured conversations run in parallel, delivering bias-aware feedback and real-time match scoring, and offer instant coverage without compromising fairness. Candidate Concierge Agent : A smart, SMS-based assistant that replies to applicants the moment they apply—answering questions, sending reminders, guiding them through stages, and enabling smooth, personalized support—all via text messages.



: A smart, SMS-based assistant that replies to applicants the moment they apply—answering questions, sending reminders, guiding them through stages, and enabling smooth, personalized support—all via text messages. Upcoming Agent Extensions: Future Eightfold releases will include sourcing and engagement agents that proactively discover, qualify, and nudge candidates—enabling high-volume operations at scale without increasing headcount.



Deployments of Eightfold Recruiter Agent have already yielded up to 50% more candidate coverage and four hours saved per role, while preserving the candidate-first tone and accountability of a professional hiring team.

“This is intelligent agents in action,” said Varun Kacholia, Co-founder and CTO of Eightfold AI. “Recruiter Agent launches candidate journeys in real-time, guides them with concierge-level insight, and shifts to deep evaluation when nuance demands it—delivering speed, personalization, and fairness at scale.”

Eightfold AI Recruiter Receives Industry Accolades

Last week, this product was named one of the 2025 Top HR Tech Products of the Year by HR Executive and the HR Tech conference —acknowledging Eightfold innovation at the intersection of agentic AI, candidate experience, and ethical hiring intelligence. The judges praised Eightfold autonomous agents, real-time workforce insights, bias reduction, personalized interview design, transparent scoring, and human-in-the-loop flexibility.

Enterprise-Grade Security and Data Privacy

Eightfold AI Recruiter Agent is part of the Eightfold Talent Intelligent Platform, which meets global standards for cloud security, privacy, and data handling. The company holds more third-party audited certifications than any other HR technology vendor, including ISO/IEC 42001:2023, the international standard for AI management systems. Eightfold also holds ISO 27001, ISO 27017, ISO 27018, SOC 2 Type II, FedRAMP Moderate, DISA IL4 and GDPR certifications. These controls minimize the risk from both external threats and internal errors, reducing the likelihood of human-based breaches or misuse, while helping Eightfold customers meet their own regulatory, legal, and procurement requirements.