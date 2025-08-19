New York, USA, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Clinical Trial Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 12+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a rare kidney disorder characterized by scarring (sclerosis) in the glomeruli, leading to proteinuria, progressive kidney damage, and potential kidney failure. The FSGS market is driven by rising prevalence, limited treatment options, increased recognition as an orphan disease, and ongoing development of novel targeted therapies such as endothelin receptor antagonists and anti-TGF-β agents.

DelveInsight’s 'Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Insight 2025' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline focal segmental glomerulosclerosis therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s focal segmental glomerulosclerosis pipeline report depicts a robust space with 12+ active players working to develop 15+ pipeline focal segmental glomerulosclerosis drugs.

active players working to develop pipeline focal segmental glomerulosclerosis drugs. Key focal segmental glomerulosclerosis companies such as Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others are evaluating new focal segmental glomerulosclerosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new focal segmental glomerulosclerosis drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising pipeline focal segmental glomerulosclerosis therapies, such as DMX-200, Sparsentan, WAL0921, VAR 200-01, Brivekimig, and others, are in different phases of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis clinical trials.

and others, are in different phases of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis clinical trials. In June 2025, the DUPLEX trial (NCT03493685) determined that the dual endothelin angiotensin receptor antagonist sparsentan resulted in sustained proteinuria reduction among patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In May 2025, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted its supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for traditional approval of FILSPARI (sparsentan) for the treatment of focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS).

In April 2025, Dimerix Limited and Amicus Therapeutics announced that the two companies have entered into an exclusive license agreement for the commercialization of Dimerix’ Phase III drug candidate DMX-200 for all indications, including FSGS, in the United States (U.S.). Dimerix retains all rights to commercialize DMX-200 in all territories other than those already exclusively licensed.

In January 2025, Dimerix signed an exclusive development and license agreement for the development and commercialisation of its ACTION3 Phase III drug candidate DMX-200 to treat focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) kidney disease with Fuso Pharmaceutical Industries Pty Ltd in Japan.

The focal segmental glomerulosclerosis pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage focal segmental glomerulosclerosis drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the focal segmental glomerulosclerosis clinical trial landscape.

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Overview

Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS) is a leading cause of idiopathic steroid-resistant nephrotic syndrome (SRNS) and progression to end-stage kidney disease (ESKD). The development of FSGS involves complex interactions among various glomerular cell types, including podocytes, endothelial cells, and the basement membrane. Podocytes, which are highly specialized cells, play a critical role in supporting the glomerular structure and maintaining the filtration barrier that prevents excessive protein loss in the urine. When podocytes are damaged or lost, the remaining cells enlarge to compensate, leading to foot process effacement and proteinuria. Over time, early changes such as mesangial, endothelial, and epithelial cell proliferation, along with capillary collapse or shrinkage, contribute to glomerular scarring.

Podocyte injury may arise from viral infections, toxic exposures, or intrarenal hemodynamic changes like elevated intraglomerular pressure and hyperperfusion. FSGS presents in various morphologic forms, including collapsing FSGS with mesangial hypercellularity, cellular variants with endo- and extracapillary proliferation, and forms characterized by tip lesions.

Advancements in understanding FSGS pathophysiology have identified genetic mutations in podocyte-related proteins that not only drive disease onset but also influence treatment response. For example, mutations in genes such as NPHS2 and TRPC6 often lead to poor response to immunosuppressive therapy, though patients with these mutations rarely experience disease recurrence after kidney transplantation. Additionally, variants in the APOL1 gene (G1/G2) have been linked to worse kidney outcomes and resistance to steroid treatment in FSGS and nephrotic syndrome.





A snapshot of the Pipeline Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA Sparsentan Travere Therapeutics Registration Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists; Endothelin A receptor antagonists Oral DMX-200 Dimerix Bioscience III Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists; CCR2 receptor antagonists Oral WAL0921 Walden Biosciences II Urokinase plasminogen activator receptor antagonists Intravenous VAR 200-01 ZyVersa Therapeutics II ATP binding cassette transporter 1 stimulants Intravenously/ Subcutaneously

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Therapeutics Assessment

The focal segmental glomerulosclerosis pipeline report proffers an integral view of the emerging focal segmental glomerulosclerosis therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, route of administration, and mechanism of action.

Scope of the Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Intramuscular Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action : Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists, Endothelin A receptor antagonists, Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists, CCR2 receptor antagonists, Urokinase plasminogen activator receptor antagonists, TRPC4 cation channel inhibitors; TRPC5 cation channel inhibitors

: Angiotensin type 2 receptor antagonists, Endothelin A receptor antagonists, Angiotensin type 1 receptor antagonists, CCR2 receptor antagonists, Urokinase plasminogen activator receptor antagonists, TRPC4 cation channel inhibitors; TRPC5 cation channel inhibitors Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Companies : Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others.

: Dimerix Bioscience, Travere Therapeutics, Walden Biosciences, ZyVersa Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others. Key Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis Pipeline Therapies: DMX-200, Sparsentan, WAL0921, VAR 200-01, Brivekimig, and others.

