Rachelle Ramiro Breaks Down Energy, Clarity, and Control on The Health is A Skill Podcast with Todd Vande Hei

Beverly Hills California, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On this new episode of Health is a Skill, host Todd Vande Hei welcomes Rachelle Ramiro, founder of CEO2 Health, for a revealing conversation about how a life-changing diagnosis reshaped her relationship with time, energy, and well-being.

Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in her early 30s, Ramiro chose to take a proactive, multi-dimensional approach to healing. Speaking from inside a hyperbaric oxygen chamber, she details how early detection, unconventional therapies, and consistent recovery practices helped her normalize her labs, regain vitality, and stay fully engaged in both work and life.

Key topics from the conversation include:

Listening to your body: How Ramiro caught signs of cancer before her doctors did—beginning with elevated heart rate and night sweats.





Hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT): Why it became her foundation for lowering inflammation, improving sleep, and speeding recovery.





Cutting-edge treatments: How exosomes, NAD+, and infrared saunas supported her immunity, cognitive clarity, and resilience.





The danger of comfort: Why today’s culture of ease is quietly undermining physical and mental health, and how embracing discomfort can heal.





Reframing health: From cold plunges to meditation, Ramiro shares how discomfort, presence, and gratitude transformed her mindset and daily energy.





Ramiro says, “At one point, I couldn’t even walk because of the pain. But after starting therapies like exosomes, I felt hopeful, mobile, and even joyful. I’m walking in Italy today because I chose to invest in my wellness.”

The discussion also explores the growing role of mobile wellness: CEO2 Health now delivers hyperbaric oxygen therapy across homes, offices, events, and luxury spaces through portable chambers and custom installations.

To learn more about personalized recovery and mobile hyperbaric therapy, visit ceo2health.com

About Health Is a Skill

Health is a Skill is a Los Angeles-based podcast hosted by Todd Vande Hei, CEO of Stark Health. Each episode blends scientific insight, personal stories, and actionable habits to show how optimizing healthspan can transform every decade of life.

Media Communications:

adamtorres@missionmatters.com

Attachment