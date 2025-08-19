Austin, Texas, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH) Med-X Holdings Q2 2025 Investor Update: We’re at an Inflection Point

Sales up; on track for ~$1.5M FY25 revenue. Las Vegas lounge approaching approvals. Leaf-trak POS rolling out Q3. Pipeline building in Florida and California.

Austin, Texas — August 19, 2025 — Med-X Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH), parent of Lazydaze +Coffeeshop, today issued its Q2 2025 investor update. The headline is simple: sales increased in Q2 and we remain on pace for approximately $1.5 million in full-year 2025 revenue. The business is tightening execution, our lounge pipeline is maturing, and our technology platform Leaf-trak is moving from build to rollout.

Hans Enriquez, CEO of Med-X Holdings: “We’re optimists because we’ve earned the right to be. Q2 was a step forward, and Q3–Q4 should be better. Las Vegas is closing in on approvals, Houston is next up with a new Lazydaze franchise, Florida and California lounge deals are active, and Leaf-trak is ready to pilot. This industry is shifting—we’re at the beginning of the end of cannabis prohibition—and we intend to be on offense- we want to meet and beat our expectations!”

Why Med-X, Why Now — Investor Highlights

Revenue Momentum: Q2 growth; FY25 tracking to ~$1.5M.

Near-Term Openings: Las Vegas consumption lounge advancing toward opening pending final drawings and approvals.

Franchise Expansion: Welcoming of Houston—the newest Lazydaze franchisees—targeting a Q4 2025 or early 2026 opening.

Active Lounge Pipeline: Florida and California deals in motion.

Operating Traction in NM: Our New Mexico store continues to gain ground in a fully recreational market.

Tech Platform Going Live: Leaf-trak—our vertically integrated lounge POS + payments stack—piloting in Q3 and commercializing in Q4 via Smart Brand Digital, with expected revenue contribution starting Q4 2025 into Q1 2026.

Regulatory Tailwinds: We navigated Texas turbulence (including a veto and special-session noise) and see constructive signals at the federal level. If rescheduling progresses, capital access and institutional participation should improve—exact timing remains uncertain, but the direction of travel is clear.





Leaf-trak: Built for Lounges, Not Just Retail

What it is: A hospitality-grade platform for consumption lounges that includes:

A retail- and restaurant-centric POS configured for lounge workflows (table/service flows, compliance prompts).

Integrated payment processing directly in the POS.

BioTrack integration for track-and-trace where required.

Online ordering and to-go pickup from Lazydaze stores where permitted by law.

Why it matters: Lounges run on hospitality economics, not just dispensary checkout. Leaf-trak is designed to increase throughput, reduce compliance risk, and create new revenue moments (service, events, food, and beverage) that most retail-centric POS systems don’t handle well.

Roadmap: Future-proofed for the next 5–10 years, with planned AI-assisted workflows and (subject to regulations and partner banks) digital currency acceptance with conversion to U.S. dollars.

Near-Term Catalysts (What to Watch)

Las Vegas — final drawings and approvals → opening sequence. Houston (Lazydaze) franchise build-out → targeted Q4 2025 / early 2026 opening. Florida & California — convert active lounge negotiations to signed agreements. Leaf-trak — Q3 pilots, Q4 commercial release via Smart Brand Digital; begin revenue ramp Q4 2025–Q1 2026. Operating KPIs — continued sales growth and NM traction as a model for rec-market execution.





The Reality (and Why We’re Confident)

Regulation is noisy. We fought through a choppy Texas session and ongoing special-session uncertainty. We’re still standing and still growing.

Capital has been tight. We built Leaf-trak to create a second engine (software + payments) that compounds alongside new lounges.

Industry consolidation is coming. Operators will need hospitality-grade systems, compliant workflows, and brand systems that travel. That’s the lane we own with Lazydaze and leaftrak.





A Note to Our Long-Time Investors

Thank you for your patience and belief. The last stretch wasn’t pretty—but we did the hard, unglamorous work. Q2 confirms the direction; the next 12 months are about velocity and conversion. We intend to make this one of our strongest years to date.

A Note to New Investors

If you believe cannabis is crossing the chasm—from prohibition to regulated mainstream—we’re building the platforms (lounges + tech) that capture that shift. Talk to us. We’re prioritizing strategic capital and partnerships that accelerate openings, technology deployments, and market entries.

About MedX Holdings, Inc. (OTC: MEDH)

MedX Holdings is building a portfolio for cannabis retail, hospitality, and technology through its subsidiaries, including Dazed Inc., Smart Brand Digital, and Lazydaze + Coffeeshop. The company is focused on franchise development, cannabis/hemp retail innovation, and regulatory-compliant tech solutions for the industry.

Our mission is to deliver exceptional products and unforgettable hospitality experiences through our Lazydaze +Coffeeshop brands and franchises. We are committed to leading the industry by developing and expanding a successful portfolio of licensed and franchised brands. For more information, please visit www.lazydazefranchise.com and www.medxholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Actual results may differ materially due to various risks and uncertainties.

