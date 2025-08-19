Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

 | Source: Digitalist Group Oyj Digitalist Group Oyj

Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Magnus Leijonborg

Position: Chief Executive OfficerIssuer: Digitalist Group Oyj

LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 119552/5/8

 

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-08-19

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: DERIVATIVE

Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Optio-oikeus 2021A2

Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION

 

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 7300 Unit price: 0 N/A

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 7300 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A


Recommended Reading