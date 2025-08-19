Digitalist Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Magnus Leijonborg
Position: Chief Executive OfficerIssuer: Digitalist Group Oyj
LEI: 743700AL68PUX6JMS644
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 119552/5/8
Transaction date: 2025-08-19
Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)
Instrument type: DERIVATIVE
Name of the instrument: Digitalist Group Optio-oikeus 2021A2
Nature of transaction: ACCEPTANCE OF A STOCK OPTION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 7300 Unit price: 0 N/A
Aggregated transactions (1):
Volume: 7300 Volume weighted average price: 0 N/A