Global Tissue Engineering and Regeneration Market Set to Surge at 12.8% CAGR Through 2030

Boston, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study from BCC Research, the “Tissue Engineering and Regeneration: Technologies and Global Markets” is estimated to increase from $5.4 billion in 2025 to $9.8 billion by the end of 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% from 2025 through 2030.

The report provides a detailed review of the global tissue engineering and regeneration market, analyzing trends across product types (scaffolds and tissue grafts), materials (biologically derived and synthetic), and applications such as orthopedic, dermatology, dental, cardiovascular, and others. It covers the key geographical regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

The study highlights major market drivers, challenges, ESG developments, and emerging technologies. It concludes with an analysis of the competitive landscape, including company rankings, financials, product portfolios, and recent developments of leading players.

The factors driving the market’s growth include:

Rising Demand for Regenerative Medicine: The increasing need for regenerative medicine is driven by an aging population, rising cases of chronic diseases, and a global shortage of donor organs. Innovations like stem cell therapy and tissue regeneration offer promising alternatives, fueling demand for advanced tissue engineering solutions.

Growing Research and Approvals in Tissue Engineering: Research in tissue engineering is expanding rapidly, with breakthroughs in biomaterials, 3D bioprinting, and scaffold technologies. Regulatory bodies are approving more products, and collaborations between academia and industry are accelerating the translation of lab discoveries into clinical applications.

Increasing Venture Capital Funding: Venture capital investment is boosting the growth of tissue engineering by supporting startups and biotech firms. This funding enables research, product development, and commercialization, while also leading to mergers and acquisitions that strengthen the market landscape.

Report Synopsis

Report Metric Details Base year considered 2024 Forecast period considered 2025-2030 Base year market size $4.8 billion Market size forecast $9.8 billion Growth rate CAGR of 12.8% for the forecast period of 2025-2030 Segments covered Product Type, Material, Equipment, Region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, the Middle East and Africa Countries covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Austria, Slovakia, Slovenia, China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam Market drivers Rising Demand for Regenerative Medicine

Growing Research and Approvals in Tissue Engineering

Increasing Venture Capital Funding

Interesting facts:

The tissue engineering and regeneration market is fragmented, with a mix of large corporations, SMEs, and startups. This diversity drives competition and fosters cutting-edge innovation across the industry.

Many tissue engineering and regeneration companies have emerged as spin-offs from academic and research institutions. This trend highlights the successful translation of scientific research into commercially viable solutions, bridging the gap between lab discoveries and real-world clinical applications.

Artificial intelligence augments biomaterial discovery, improves scaffold architecture, and allows for the predictive modeling of tissue behavior. This leads to faster R&D cycles and significant cost reductions across tissue engineering and clinical translation efforts.

Emerging startups:

4D Medicine: 4D Medicine, a UK spin-out from Birmingham and Warwick universities, raised $4.4 million in Series A funding to advance 4Degra, its resorbable biomaterial for 3D-printed implants and soft tissue scaffolds, toward FDA clearance.

Alicorn Medical: Alicorn Medical, founded in 2017, is an India-based innovator in tissue-engineered wound care. Through academic collaborations, it developed CholeDerm, India’s first tissue-engineered wound product, focused on affordability and accessibility.

The report addresses the following questions:

What are the projected size and growth rate of the tissue engineering and regeneration market?

The global tissue engineering and regeneration market was $4.8 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8%, reaching about $9.8 billion by the end of 2030.

Which factors are driving the growth of the market?

The tissue engineering and regeneration market is driven by rising demand for regenerative medicine, growing research and regulatory approvals, and increasing venture capital funding.

Which market segments are covered in the report?

The tissue engineering and regeneration market is segmented based on product, material, application, and region.

Which product type will be dominant through 2029?

Scaffolds will dominate the market through 2030.

Which region has the highest tissue engineering and regeneration market share?

North America holds the highest share of the market.

Market leaders include:

Abbvie Inc.

Alicorn Medical Pvt. Ltd.

Baxter

B. Braun SE

Becton Dickinson

Biotissue Integra Lifesciences

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic

Mimedx Group Inc.

Organogenesis Inc.

Smith+Nephew

Stryker

Tecnoss

Zimmer Biomet

