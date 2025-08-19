Tofutti Partners with South Jersey’s Greens and Grains to Launch Plant-Based Tzatziki Sauce

Edison, New Jersey, Aug. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tofutti Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: TOFB), a pioneer in dairy-free products since the 1980s, is excited to announce a new collaboration with fellow New Jersey-based business Greens and Grains—a fast-growing vegan restaurant group. Together, they’ve created a new plant-based tzatziki sauce using Tofutti’s signature Better Than Sour Cream dairy-free alternative.

The new sauce will be featured in several Greens and Grains menu items, including their popular gyros and falafels, and will also be available as a side dish served with the restaurant’s fresh, house-made pita bread.

Greens and Grains owner Lambros Psounos, who launched the first brick-and-mortar location in 2015, has long used Better Than Sour Cream as the base for his tzatziki due to its superior taste and quality. Now, with ten locations across Atlantic, Monmouth, Camden, and Cape May Counties—as well as a presence at Citizens Bank Park, home of the Philadelphia Phillies—Psounos needed a larger-scale solution to meet the growing demand.

“Now that we’re franchising and expanding, consistency is key,” said Psounos. “Our usage is increasing with every new location. Partnering with Tofutti to create a food-service-sized version of our tzatziki not only preserves the taste our customers love but also streamlines our operations.”

Psounos worked closely with Tofutti’s food development team to scale the sauce for greater production. Tofutti’s Chief Executive and Financial Officer, Steven Kass, was enthusiastic about the partnership from the start.

“Greens and Grains is a respected and fast-growing vegan brand,” Kass said. “This partnership aligns perfectly with one of our core markets—vegans and vegetarians—and we’re proud to collaborate with a fellow New Jersey business.”

Inspired by the collaboration, Tofutti also plans to release its own branded tzatziki dip as part of its expanding Better Than Sour Cream Dips line, which already includes French Onion, Garden Cucumber, and Guacamole.

Kass added, “We’re thrilled with the synergy this partnership has created. Working with Lambros and his team has been a rewarding experience, and we’re excited about what’s to come.”

Both Kass and Psounos are New Jersey natives, and their shared roots make the collaboration even more meaningful. “Anytime we get the chance to work with another homegrown New Jersey brand, that’s an added bonus,” Kass said. Psounos echoed the sentiment.

For more information, please contact:

Gerry Pugliese, Marketing & Public Relations Manager

gpugliese@tofutti.com

----

About Tofutti Brands Inc. Founded in 1981 in Manhattan, Tofutti Brands Inc. develops and distributes a complete line of plant-based, dairy-free, vegan products. The company sells dairy-free foods including vegan cheese products, sour cream, dips, and frozen desserts. Tofutti Brands Inc. is a proven innovator in the food industry and available throughout the United States and internationally. Tofutti's product line includes plant-based frozen dessert pints, Tofutti Cuties®, vegan cheese products, which includes Tofutti Better Than Sour Cream®, Better Than Cream Cheese®, Tofutti Better Than Sour Cream® Dips. American cheese slices, and Better Than Ricotta Cheese®; products that are Kosher-Parve, Halal, and vegan. For more information, visit www.tofutti.com.

Forward-Looking Statements. Some of the statements in this press release concerning the Company’s future prospects are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Actual results may vary significantly based upon a number of factors including, but not limited to business conditions both domestic and international, competition, changes in product mix or distribution channels, resource constraints encountered in promoting and developing new products, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.